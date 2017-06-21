Photos of the Week: June 14-21
All-Star Game photos highlight the best scenes from around the Minors
By Robert Coles / Special to MiLB.com | June 21, 2017 11:42 AM ET
Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers.
Bryan Reynolds and Logan Taylor stretch prior to the California League All-Star game on June 20th. (Ben Sandstorm/MiLB)
Brendan Rodgers fistbumps his All-Star teammates during the pre-game cermony on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)
Winston Salem Dash Catcher Zack Collins gets a fist pump from his coach before the Carolina League All Star Game on June20th. (Patrick Cavey/ MiLB)
Potomac Nationals OF Victor Robles in the Carolina league All Star Game on June 20th. (Patrick Cavey/ MiLB)
Cal Quantrill stands outside of his dugout prior to the first pitch of the 2017 All-Star game on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom / MiLB)
Josh Naylor chugs to third base for the Southern All-Stars on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)
MVP Braden Bishop of the Modesto Nuts. (Ken Weisenberger/MiLB)
TY players, coaches & staff celebrate a North Division Win at the 2017 FSL All-Star Game on June 20. (Mark LoMoglio)
Some kids before the Carolina League All star game chat with Lynchburg Hillcats Pitcher Triston McKenzie on 6/20. Patrick Cavey/MiLB)
North starter Nick Neidert of Modesto. 2017 California League All-Star Game. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)
Monte Harrison recieves a Gatorade shower following his MVP performance for the West on June 20th. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)
Winston Salem Dash 3B Danny Mendick at the Carolina League All Star Game on 6/20. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB)
