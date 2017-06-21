Photos of the Week: June 14-21

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers.

Bryan Reynolds and Logan Taylor stretch prior to the California League All-Star game on June 20th. (Ben Sandstorm/MiLB)

Brendan Rodgers fistbumps his All-Star teammates during the pre-game cermony on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)

Winston Salem Dash Catcher Zack Collins gets a fist pump from his coach before the Carolina League All Star Game on June20th. (Patrick Cavey/ MiLB)

Potomac Nationals OF Victor Robles in the Carolina league All Star Game on June 20th. (Patrick Cavey/ MiLB)

Cal Quantrill stands outside of his dugout prior to the first pitch of the 2017 All-Star game on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom / MiLB)

Josh Naylor chugs to third base for the Southern All-Stars on June 20th. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)

MVP Braden Bishop of the Modesto Nuts. (Ken Weisenberger/MiLB)

TY players, coaches & staff celebrate a North Division Win at the 2017 FSL All-Star Game on June 20. (Mark LoMoglio)

Some kids before the Carolina League All star game chat with Lynchburg Hillcats Pitcher Triston McKenzie on 6/20. Patrick Cavey/MiLB)

North starter Nick Neidert of Modesto. 2017 California League All-Star Game. (Ben Sandstrom/MiLB)

Monte Harrison recieves a Gatorade shower following his MVP performance for the West on June 20th. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Winston Salem Dash 3B Danny Mendick at the Carolina League All Star Game on 6/20. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB)