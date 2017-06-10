Brewers call up top prospect Brinson

Having called up outfielder Brett Phillips and top pitching prospect Josh Hader earlier this week, the Brewers announced on Saturday that they're promoting their top overall prospect -- outfielder Lewis Brinson -- to the Majors.

Patient Milwaukee fans have been rewarded with the arrival of not two but three highly touted youngsters.

2B Jonathan Villar (lower back strain) placed on the 10-day disabled list. OF Lewis Brinson (MLB debut) recalled from Triple-A @skysox. - Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 10, 2017

The 23-year-old was not in the lineup for Saturday night's game in Arizona. He was called up to fill the roster spot of second baseman Jonathan Villar, who was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Brinson was batting .312/.397/.503 with 20 extra-base hits, 41 runs scored and seven stolen bases in 45 games for Triple-A Colorado Springs. He put together back-to-back three-hit games earlier this week, shaking off a slump in which he went 5-for-28 (.179) over the final nine games of May.

MiLB include

"So far this year, he's done everything the organization has asked of him," Sky Sox hitting coach Al LeBoeuf told MiLB.com after Brinson homered twice on June 1. "He's got all the tools that you'd want and the most important one is his mind. His mind is progressing every day and getting in the right place to allow his athletic ability to take over."

A 2012 first-round pick by the Rangers, Brinson was acquired by the Brewers with right-hander Luis Ortiz and outfielder Ryan Cordell in the Jonathan Lucroy deal last Aug. 1.

The trio of of Brinson, Phillips and Hader figures prominently in the Brewers' organizational rebuild. Phillips made his big league debut on Monday and has gone to Colorado Springs and back after third baseman Travis Shaw was placed on the family medical emergency list Friday. Hader, a hard-throwing left-hander, will pitch out of the bullpen.

At 33-29, Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central Division.