Burnes throws goose eggs for Shuckers

Burnes tossed a four-hitter and struck out seven en route to his first career complete game as Double-A Biloxi blanked Mississippi, 2-0, in the opener of Friday night's doubleheader at MGM Park.

An impressive professional debut in 2016 notwithstanding, Corbin Burnes still felt some adjustments were needed as he began his first full season as a Minor Leaguer. But even the Brewers' No. 20 prospect could not have envisioned how quickly and successfully those changes would pay dividends.

The seven-inning complete game ran Burnes' shutout streak to 17 and lowered his ERA to 0.76 in four starts with Biloxi. Three of those outings have been scoreless efforts.

"I'm just taking things week to week in my preparation for each start. I've had a good routine, good bullpen sessions and my arm feels great," said Burnes, who allowed one run or fewer for the 11th time in 14 starts across two levels this season. "My pitching coaches [Carolina's Dave Chavarria and Biloxi's Chris Hook] provide me with great advice and have really helped me refine my stuff and mechanics."

The 22-year-old gave up consecutive singles to Luis Valenzuela and Braves No. 7 prospect Ronald Acuna to start the game, but No. 9 prospect Travis Demeritte lined into a double play. Burnes (2-0) escaped the first unscathed and allowed only three more baserunners over the final six innings on two singles and a walk.

Through his first four Southern League starts, the California native has yielded two runs, 10 hits and five walks while striking out 26 over 23 2/3 innings. He's 10-0 with a 1.28 ERA in 26 games, including 20 starts, since the Brewers selected him in the fourth round of last year's Draft.

"I made some changes during Spring Training to help with my command," Burnes said. "I went from standing to the side at the onset to a more squared-up approach, which has helped with my rhythm and timing. We didn't make the change until there was about two weeks left [in Spring Training], so it definitely came to me a lot quicker than I thought it would. I figured I'd take some lumps early on when still figuring it out, but it clicked right away.

"For me, it was about command. I had some command issues last year and at [St. Marys College]. The change helped with the timing of my arm and legs. It helped relieve some of the stress on my arm and has me using my legs a lot more. Everything feels great this way."

The 22-year-old posted a 1.05 ERA in 10 Florida State League starts before he was promoted to Biloxi on May 30. Although the results have been similar, Burnes said he's noticed the difference between the opposition.

"[Double-A] hitters have a much more advanced approach," the right-hander said. "They go up there trying to eliminate certain pitches in specific counts or at-bats, depending on the situation. They try and bait you into one of their hitting zones, depending on the count. But it's still baseball and if you get ahead, it makes it that much harder to get a hit.

"Hook puts together a great plan for all of us. It's nice to know what the strengths and weaknesses of the hitters are. That helps me prepare that much better and go out there and do what I do best."

Michael Choice, who went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in the opener, launched a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth in the nightcap. Biloxi trailed 6-0 in the first and 9-8 in the fifth before tying the game on a sacrifice bunt by Johnny Davis.

Acuna went 3-for-3 in the opener for Mississippi, which got three-hit games from Sal Giardina and Kade Scivicque in the nightcap.