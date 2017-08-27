Mendez in hospital after getting hit by pitch

"All of our thoughts and prayers are with Julio and his family," Milwaukee general manager David Stearns said. "We will provide updates as soon as we know more.

Milwaukee Brewers prospect Julio Mendez is in a Phoenix-area hospital in critical, but stable condition after he was hit by a pitch and "suffered a cardiac event" during Saturday night's game in the Rookie-level Arizona League, the Brewers said in a statement.

Mendez was at the plate in the top of the ninth inning with his team trailing, 4-2, when he was hit by a pitch from AZL Angels reliever Austin Krzeminski. The third baseman received treatment from team trainers and later from emergency medical personnel on the field before being taken to the hospital. The game was called at that time.

Unconfirmed reports from eyewitnesses said Mendez was hit in the chest by the pitch and required CPR and the use of a defibrillator before he was put in an ambulance.

Members of the Angels and Brewers organizations reacted to the incident on social media including Krzeminski and his AZL Angels teammates Francisco Del Valle and Jacob Pearson.

If everyone could do me a favor and say a pray for Julio Mendez it would really mean a lot 🙏 - Austin Krzeminski⚾ (@austinmichael_k) August 27, 2017 Prayers for Julio Mendez and for the entire Milwaukee Brewers family 🙏⚾️ - Francisco Del Valle (@frvndelvalle) August 27, 2017 Prayers please for Julio Mendez and the entire Brewers organization. - Jacob Pearson (@j_pearson2) August 27, 2017

Milwaukee's 2017 first-round Draft selection Keston Hiura was an AZL Brewers teammate of Mendez's before being promoted to Class A Wisconsin last month.

Scary news to hear about a great guy. Prayers go out to Julio Mendez for a speedy recovery https://t.co/ZNJYAfl9OU - Keston Hiura (@Kestdaddy) August 27, 2017

Mendez is a native of Ciudad Bolivar, Venezuela and has been with the Brewers organization since 2014. The 20-year-old started his 2017 season with two games for Helena in the Rookie-level Pioneer League before returning to the AZL in late June. Over 35 games in the complex circuit, Mendez has hit .255/.294/.355 with 16 RBIs and 15 runs scored.

