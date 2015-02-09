Missions' Hiura goes yard again

The top Brewers prospect homered again on Friday, but Triple-A San Antonio dropped a 7-3 decision to Nashville at Nelson Wolff Stadium. The opposite-field shot the third dinger this week for Hiura, who's reached base safely in six of his last seven games.

It didn't take long for Keston Hiura to put the Pacific Coast League on notice that the jump to Triple-A won't do much to quiet his bat.

Hiura connected in the fourth inning, sending a 2-1 pitch from starter Richelson Pena over the right field fence to give the Missions a 1-0 lead. It was his only hit of the night but gave him a .930 OPS, better than the .878 mark he posted in his first two Minor League seasons.

MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect has struck out three times in the Missions' last five games after fanning 11 times in his first four contests.

Since Milwaukee took Hiura with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 Draft, stretches like the one he's having now have been commonplace. He put together a .371/.422./.611 slash line in 167 at-bats that summer, then reached Double-A Biloxi in his first full season. When that promotion ended with a .225 average from August on, the second baseman redeemed himself by leading the Arizona Fall League with 31 hits and 33 RBIs to take home the circuit's MVP award.

Tyler Saladino gave San Antonio a 2-0 lead with an inside-the-park homer in the seventh, but Nashville stormed back with seven runs in the eighth. Carlos Tocci and Andy Ibanez knocked RBI singles during the rally that was capped off by Matt Davidson's three-run homer.

Pena (1-1) picked up the win, allowing two runs on four hits over seven innings with a walk and six strikeouts.

Brewers No. 29 prospect Tyrone Taylor added a solo shot in the ninth, matching Hiura with his third homer of the season. Missions starter Aaron Wilkerson tossed 6 1/3 scoreless innings, limiting the Sounds to two hits and a walk while striking out two.