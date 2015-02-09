Hiura continues to swing hot bat in AFL

The top Brewers prospect blasted his fourth Arizona Fall League homer as he collected two hits and drove in five runs to power Peoria to an 11-5 victory over Salt River at Salt River Fields.

No matter where he is on the map, Keston Hiura is always hitting. He was back in form Saturday afternoon.

Gameday box score

After grounding out in the first inning, Hiura came up with two runners on one frame later and did not miss his opportunity. MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect crushed a three-run homer over the left-center field wall on the first pitch from Nationals right-hander Luis Reyes. The blast was his fourth roundtripper this fall, which ties him with second-ranked Mets prospect Peter Alonso atop the AFL.

Hiura delivered again in the fourth, driving an opposite-field single to score Ray-Patrick Didder from second. The two paired up again for another run in the sixth when Hiura collected his fifth RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly to right.

The second baseman is now hitting .340 and has collected an AFL-leading 24 RBIs in 12 games with Peoria.

Offseason MiLB include

Ninth-ranked Rays prospect Lucius Fox finished 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored as he upped his average to .340. Weston Wilson (Brewers) homered as part of a three-hit, two-RBI day.

For Salt River, No. 2 Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom ammassed three hits while No. 11 Rockies prospect Tyler Nevin tripled and finished with two hits.

Bubba Derby (Brewers) tossed four scoreless innings, allowing three hits and a walk with four strikeouts for Peoria.

In other AFL action:

Saguaros 4, Scorpions 0

Royals prospect Nick Heath went 4-for4 with a triple and two runs scored to raise his Arizona Fall League average to .417 and help Surprise improve to 7-9. Baseball's top prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and No. 2 Royals prospect Khalil Lee each knocked in a run, and Renae Martinez (Diamondbacks) chipped in with a double and a single and scored twice. St. Louis hurler Evan Kruczynski (2-1) took the hill for the Saguaros and allowed three hits and a pair of walks while fanning five over five frames before No. 27 Cardinals prospect Conner Greene, Will Latcham (Cardinals) and Demarcus Evans (Rangers) combined to complete the shutout. San Francisco's No. 28 prospect C.J. Hinojosa collected a pair of hits, and Ronnie Dawson (Astros) finished with a triple and a single for Scottsdale. Gameday box score

Desert Dogs 7, Solar Sox 6

Jared Walker launched a go-ahead, three run shot off of Tigers No. 26 prospect Sandy Baez to take control for Glendale in the eighth inning. The Dodgers outfielder also had a hit and a walk, and second-ranked Yankees prospect Estevan Florial tripled, doubled, walked and scored a run. White Sox No. 28 prospect Laz Rivera provided a two-run single in the fifth and hit into a first-inning double play that scored a run. Indians No. 6 prospect Yu Chang also had an RBI hit for the Desert Dogs. A's No. 18 prospect Eli White and outfielder Luis Barrera each had three singles for Mesa. Barrera drove in three and White also plated a run. Red Sox prospect Esteban Quiroz reached base four times on a double, single and two walks, recording two RBIs. Gameday box score