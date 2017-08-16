Brinson hits DL with hamstring injury

MLB.com's No. 15 prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list at Triple-A Colorado Springs after straining his left hamstring in Monday's game against New Orleans. He will miss four to six weeks of action, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the Sky Sox schedule.

Lewis Brinson delivered an excellent first full season in the Brewers organization, but he won't be taking any more swings in the Minors this season.

Brinson will finish the campaign with a .331/.400/.562 slash line, 13 home runs, 66 runs scored, 48 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and a .962 OPS over 76 games in the Pacific Coast League. He blasted two homers Sunday against the Baby Cakes after going deep Saturday, but he suffered the injury on a groundout to second base in the sixth inning Monday and was replaced by Kirk Nieuwenhuis to start the top of the seventh.

The 23-year-old outfielder has done nothing but impress since being acquired from Texas at the 2016 trade deadline as part of the return package for catcher Jonathan Lucroy and right-handed reliever Jeremy Jeffress. That followed up a 23-game debut at the end of last season in which he batted .382/.387/.618 with four homers and 20 RBIs.

For all his success in the Minors, Brinson hadn't yet replicated his success in two stints with the big league club this season. He collected three hits with 13 strikeouts in 31 at-bats for the Brewers over two weeks in June before heading back to Triple-A, and he homered in his first two games back in the Majors after being recalled in late July. He then went hitless in his next 10 at-bats with three strikeouts before returning to Colorado Springs on Aug. 4.

A true five-tool prospect given plus grades for his power, speed and fielding ability in center, Brinson has 89 homers and 96 steals along with a .287/.353/.502 batting line in 545 Minor League games .