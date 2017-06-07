Brinson collects three hits in second straight

Milwaukee's top prospect went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored as Triple-A Colorado Springs topped Round Rock, 12-8, on Tuesday at Security Service Field.

After grounding out in his first two at-bats, Brinson knocked a single to center field to lead off the sixth inning. After the Sky Sox batted around, he slapped a two-RBI single to right later in the frame. MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect capped his night with a leadoff single to center in the eighth.

With a 3-for-5 effort Monday, Brinson tallied back-to-back game with at least three hits for the first time since July 26-27, 2015. Although he went 5-for-28 (.179) in his last nine games of May, the 23-year-old bumped his slash line up to .310/.397/.510 with 21 RBIs in 41 games following a strong start to June.

Milwaukee's No. 16 prospect Ryan Cordell homered, doubled and plated two runs as Colorado Springs talllied 15 hits.

For Round Rock, Drew Robinson slugged two solo shots and added a double. The Texas' No. 23 prospect has three homers in his last two games and five in his last six contests since returning from the Majors.

After falling a triple shy of the cycle Monday, 25th-ranked Rangers prospect Brett Nicholas went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs to boost his average to .362.