Brewers' Supak stingy again for Shuckers

After struggling through his first several starts with Double-A Biloxi following his promotion to the club three months ago, the Brewers' 14th-ranked prospect simplified his game and the results have followed. Supak tossed his fourth scoreless start in his last six outings, allowing three hits and a walk with six strikeouts over six innings Tuesday in Biloxi's 2-1 victory over Pensacola at MGM Park.

All Trey Supak needs to do is be himself and he'll be just fine.

"Honestly, when I got up here at first I feel like I kind of got away from myself -- kind of tried to do too much," he said. "I kind of got away from what I do best, my strengths."

Supak posted a 6.30 ERA through his first four starts with the Shuckers and went winless in his first eight. That stretch came on the heels of a solid beginning to 2018 with Class A Advanced Carolina, where he pitched to a 1.76 ERA over 51 innings (nine starts). Biloxi pitching coach David Chavarria eventually pulled his pupil aside.

"He came up to me and was like, 'Hey, you do what got you up here and you'll be fine.'" the 22-year-old said. "As soon as that happened, I kind of went back to my strengths.

"It took a little bit. I was out of my delivery. I was kind of all over the place. After the All-Star break is kind of when it all came back. I got off the mound for the first time after the All-Star break and everything just felt to be right again, everything felt to be ticking again and smoother than what it was before. Ultimately, I think I was just trying too hard. I wasn't kind of being myself."

One of the main adjustments Supak and Chavarria have focused on is locating his pitches down in the zone. It's been key to his turnaround and was an important factor Tuesday.

"Really trying to establish what I do, try and drive the ball downhill and mix in the offspeed pitches as well, just kind of make hitters uncomfortable in the box, try and trick them a little bit," he said. "That's ultimately what I try and do, is get a feel for it and once you do, it's time to go to work."

The No. 73 overall pick in the 2014 Draft by Pittsburgh did so early against the Blue Wahoos. He worked around a one-out single from Reds No. 17 prospect Jose Siri in the first by inducing a double-play grounder from Scott Schebler to end the inning. Supak struck out Reds No. 8 prospect Shed Long looking and Gavin LaValley swinging en route to stranding Mitch Nay, who led off the second with a single, and whiffed Siri to end the third.

After Schebler reached on a fielding error by first baseman Clint Coulter to lead off the fourth, Supak got Nay to fly out and coaxed another double play started by second baseman and top Milwaukee prospect Keston Hiura.

"I'm not really sure if I'm a ground-ball pitcher," he said. "I'm not a guy that's going to sink it on you and get a bunch of ground balls. But I think working down in the zone really helps me get those ground-ball outs and gets me out of some [tough] situations."

The La Grange, Texas native worked around a two-out walk in the fifth before turning in his first 1-2-3 inning in the sixth to finish the outing.

"It wasn't anything really special today," he said. "It was just commanding all my pitches and getting weak contact."

Supak's primary weapon Tuesday was his changeup, he said. The pitch has developed over the last two seasons and is one he trusts.

"It gets me out of trouble a lot," the 6-foot-5 hurler said. "I'll throw it behind in the count, ahead in the count, even in the count. It's a pitch I feel like I can throw for a strike for every time and hopefully generate weak contact or even a swing and miss."

Supak lowered his ERA with Biloxi to 3.38 and has surrendered five earned runs over his last 35 innings (1.29 ERA). His eight-inning scoreless performance against Jackson on July 23 helped him secure Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors.

The former University of Houston commit is actually two starts removed from a disabled-list stint, although he characterized the move as simply procedural to give him a break. Well-rested, Supak insisted there is always work to be done, particularly with the Shuckers gearing up for postseason play.

"For me, it's working with my pitching coach in bullpens and really focusing on down in the zone, downhill, working down with everything," said Supak, who was traded to to Milwaukee after the 2015 season along with Keon Broxton for Jason Rogers.

Brewers No. 3 prospect Corey Ray mashed a leadoff homer to give Supak some early run support. The 2016 first-round Draft pick leads the Southern League with 26 long balls and ranks third with 70 RBIs. Trent Grisham, the organization's 20th-ranked prospect, added a solo home run the next inning off Tony Santillan (4-2). The Reds No. 5 prospect settled in after that, allowing four hits and one walk over seven innings.

"This lineup is just super dangerous," Supak said. "I'd like to face them for the competition aspect but I wouldn't like to face them every fifth day, that's for sure. I played with most of these guys in Carolina last year and some in Wisconsin the year before. It's a great group of guys. Heck, they get better every year."

LaValley clubbed a solo shot to lead off the eighth to trim the lead to one for Pensacola.