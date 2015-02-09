Kirilloff keeps raking for Miracle

The Twins' third-ranked prospect homered and drove in two runs in his third straight three-hit game as Class A Advanced Fort Myers defeated Jupiter, 4-1, on Tuesday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Alex Kirilloff probably doesn't care, but he's making baseball look a lot easier than it is.

Kirilloff also walked and is batting .525 with 11 extra-base hits, 13 runs scored and nine RBIs in his last 10 games.

Coming off back-to-back three-hit efforts, including Monday's three-double performance, MLB.com's No. 66 overall prospect singled to center field and scored on Twins No. 13 prospect Travis Blankenhorn's homer in the second inning. Kirilloff walked in the fourth, singled to center in the sixth and blasted a two-run homer to left in the eighth for his fourth straight multi-hit effort and sixth in seven games.

The Pennsylvania native is hitting .370/.397/.571 through 29 Florida State League games. Combined with his strong start with Class A Cedar Rapids, Kirilloff has put together a .345/.393/.596 slash line with a Minor League-leading 54 extra-base hits and 78 RBIs in 94 games.

"I've been patient and trying to control the zone, not chasing pitches that I can't do much with," Kirilloff said on Monday. "That's been the biggest thing lately. I feel a little more comfortable now than I did when I got here, I can certainly say that. I've just been trying to stay consistent day in and day out with the team, monitoring my approach."

Fresh off winning FSL Offensive Player of the Week honors, the 2016 first-round pick has shown no signs of slowing down in what has been a breakout season. Kirilloff missed all of last year after undergoing Tommy John surgery but not before he was named Appalachian League Player of the Year with Rookie-level Elizabethton. He was named a Midwest League All-Star last month, capping a strong first half with Cedar Rapids.

Two days after going 1-for-4 with an RBI in the MWL All-Star Game, Kirilloff was promoted to Fort Myers, where he's taken his game to another level.

"I've been sticking with my approach, just not trying to do too much," he said. "Just trying to get my pitch and get good ones to hit. That's been the main thing, and it's worked out."

Miracle starter Charlie Barnes (5-5) allowed one run and scattered six hits over 6 2/3 innings. The 22-year-old walked one and struck out two en route to his second straight win. Hector Lujan fanned four in 1 2/3 scoreless frames and Ryan Mason recorded the last two outs for his fifth save.

Marlins No. 17 prospect Riley Mahan doubled, singled and scored the Hammerheads' lone run.

Jupiter starter Jorge Guzman (0-7), Miami's third-ranked prospect, gave up two runs on three hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in five innings.