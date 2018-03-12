Twins' Romero continues stellar spring start

The Twins' No. 2 prospect tossed three perfect innings, striking out two while earning his third hold of the spring as Minnesota held off Tampa Bay, 6-5, at Charlotte Sports Park in Spring Training action.

Baseball's No. 68 overall prospect came on as the third pitcher out of the Twins bullpen on Sunday afternoon. Romero fanned the Rays' Joey Wendle opening the sixth, starting his string of nine straight retired. After getting three flyouts in the seventh, Romero struck out Nathaniel Lowe to begin his final 1-2-3 frame in the eighth.

Romero turned in a stellar 2017 season with a career-high 24 appearances (23 starts) for Double-A Chattanooga. The Dominican Republic native totaled an 11-9 record and 3.53 ERA over 125 innings, striking out 120 against 45 walks, but Romero was even better before his final stretch. The right-hander was 11-6 with a 2.60 ERA after allowing one run on six hits over five innings at Montgomery on Aug. 2. Over his last three starts, Romero allowed six earned runs twice and five in his final outing of the year to send his ERA spiking to its final mark.

The 23-year-old finished last year on the disabled list with a right shoulder impingement, but Sunday's outing kept his spring ERA at a perfect 0.00 to start the new campaign.

Minnesota's No. 4 prospect Nick Gordon went 1-for-1 with a single and a run scored in the win. MLB.com's No. 80 overall prospect is now batting .462 with a 1.192 OPS this spring.

In other spring action:

Marlins 7, Yankees 5 (Box)

Ninth-ranked prospect Brian Anderson led Miami to victory by going 2-for-2 with a homer, a double, three RBIs and three runs scored while top prospect Lewis Brinson singled and scored. In his fourth spring appearance, Sandy Alcantara (No. 3) gave up home runs by big bats Aaron Judge and Didi Gregorius. The right-hander secured the save though after allowing the three runs - two earned - on three hits and a walk with three punchouts in four innings. Yankees No. 4 prospect Miguel Andujar collected a triple, a sac fly and a free pass. Cody Carroll (No. 17) lowered his ERA to 1.80 by working around a walk with three strikeouts in a hitless, scoreless seventh.

Pirates 5, Blue Jays 0 (Box)

Pittsburgh's No. 19 prospect Clay Holmes picked up his second spring win as he worked around one hit with two strikeouts in three scoreless innings in the start. Kevin Kramer (No. 9) laced an RBI triple and came around to score while Austin Meadows (No. 2) walked and scored a run.

Astros 5, Mets 2 (Box)

Top Astos hitting prospect Kyle Tucker continued his torrid spring with a go-ahead sac fly, a single, a stolen base and a run scored as he played left and right. Catcher Garrett Stubbs (No. 24) slugged a solo shot for his first camp homer. Right-hander Rogelio Armenteros (No. 12) yielded a hit and a pair of walks with two strikeouts in two scoreless innings. Mets No. 30 prospect Jacob Rhame pitched a scoreless eighth, working around a hit and a walk with no strikeouts.

Orioles 7, Red Sox 3 (Box)

After singling in his first at-bat, MLB.com's No. 98 overall prospect Ryan Mountcastle slugged a three-run jack in the ninth to pad the Orioles' lead. Chance Sisco, the club's third-ranked prospect, knocked an RBI single in the first and scored the go-ahead run in the fourth. Starting for Baltimore, Hunter Harvey (No. 4) earned his first win at camp after allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings. Orioles prospects took the next 4 2/3 innings with Tanner Scott (No. 6) yielding one run on two knocks and a free pass with one punchout in the fourth, Keegan Akin (No. 9) fanning one in a perfect fifth, Michael Baumann (No. 15) and Brenan Hanifee (No. 10) each allowing a hit without a walk or strikeout in a scoreless inning, and Zac Lowther (No. 17) walking one and fanning one while securing two outs in the eighth.

Tigers 6, Braves 3 (Box)

MLB.com's No. 2 overall prospect Ronald Acuna Jr. worked a walk while Braves No. 16 prospect Dustin Peterson drilled a two-run homer and Alex Jackson (No. 14) singled.