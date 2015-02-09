Lookouts' Gordon homers, doubles twice

The Twins' fourth-ranked prospect clubbed his third homer of the year and doubled twice Wednesday night to power Chattanooga to a 4-2 win over Jackson at AT&T Field. He also contributed two RBIs and scored a pair of runs in his 13th multi-hit game of the season while boosting his batting average to .339.

In his first Southern League assignment last year, Nick Gordon had -- statistically -- the best season of his professional career. One month into his second tour of the Double-A circuit, things have only gotten better.

It was Gordon's first game this season with multiple extra-base hits and the second of his five-year career in which he had three go for extra bases. The last came on April 10, 2016 with Class A Advanced Fort Myers when he collected three doubles against Bradenton.

MLB.com's No. 79 overall prospect seemed to prove he was ready to continue his level-per-year pace after 122 games with the Lookouts last season. He batted .270 and set career highs with a .749 OPS and nine homers, adding eight triples, 29 doubles, 66 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Gordon followed with a strong performance in the Grapefruit League, going 10-for-24 (.417) with three extra-base hits and four runs scored in 15 spring games.

Perhaps his most noticeable improvement in his second year in Chattanooga is a signifcantly reduced strikeout rate. Gordon fanned in 23.2 percent of his plate appearances in 2017 but has lowered that to 13.4 percent in 31 games this year.

With two outs in the opening inning, Gordon jumped on the first offering from D-backs No. 4 prospect Taylor Widener, sending it over the fence in right field for a solo shot. He reached on a forceout in the third inning before stealing his fourth base of the season to get into scoring position.

The Florida native got another chance against the Jackson starter with one out in the fifth and ripped a double to right, scoring on a base hit by Alex Perez. With runners on the corners and two outs in the sixth, Gordon went to right field again, this time against Yuhei Nakaushiro, driving in another run with his second double.

Widener (0-2) yielded three runs on seven hits, including two homers, and two walks with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old, acquired from the Yankees in the three-team trade involving Steven Souza Jr. in February, has a 3.77 ERA and 48 punchouts over 31 innings this season.