Twins add top pitching prospect Graterol

The Twins called up their third-ranked prospect from Triple-A Rochester on Sunday as Major League rosters expanded. He appeared in four International League games following an Aug. 19 promotion from Double-A Pensacola.

"I was so excited to have this moment," Graterol told MLB.com. "I went into [Triple-A manager Joel Skinner's] office and he said, 'Hey, you're going to the big leagues.' I cried in the moment. I didn't say anything. I only said, 'Thank you.'"

Over those four games with the Red Wings, Graterol allowed three runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings in a relief role. The bulk of his production this season came with Pensacola, where he posted a 1.71 ERA in 12 appearances, including nine starts, and struck out 50 over 52 2/3 frames.

2019 MiLB include

MLB.com's No. 54 overall prospect pitched out of the bullpen in his last seven Minor League outings, yielding three runs while fanning 11 over 10 1/3 innings. He likely will join the relief corps down the stretch for the Twins, who lead the American League Central.

Graterol made his professional debut in 2015 with four starts in the Rookie-level Dominican Summer League. He did not pitch again until 2017, when he came stateside to make 10 appearances in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and with Rookie Advanced Elizabethton, posting a 2.70 ERA.

The 21-year-old Venezuelan began last season with Class A Cedar Rapids and struck out 51 over 41 1/3 frames while logging a 2.18 ERA. That earned him a promotion to Class A Advanced Fort Myers, where he finished with a 3.12 clip along with 56 punchouts over 60 2/3 innings.