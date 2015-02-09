Duran strikes out 14 for Miracle

The Twins' No. 7 prospect recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts over six innings in his longest outing of the season, but Class A Advanced Fort Myers fell to Daytona, 5-3, at Jackie Robinson Ballpark. He gave up two runs -- one earned -- on one hit and two walks.

Gameday box score

The 21-year-old right-hander had dominant stuff from the outset, with four of his 12 pitches in the first inning touching double digits and topping out at 101 mph. He opened the contest by striking out Jose Garcia and fanned fourth-ranked Reds prospect Jonathan India to end the first inning. He issued both of his walks in the second but struck out the side.

Duran ran into trouble in the third, thanks to a hit batter, a wild pitch and an error. After whiffing Ernesto Liberatore for his sixth strikeout, he hit Garcia, who moved up on a wild pitch and scored on a miscue by left fielder Malique Ziegler, who had trouble fielding Drew Mount's single. Mount came home on India's sacrifice fly to forge a 2-2 tie.

After Twins No. 14 prospect Jose Miranda put the Miracle in front with his first homer of the season, Duran bounced back with a six-pitch fourth. The native of the Dominican Republic fanned six of the next seven Tortugas, a stretch interrupted when Alejo Lopez reached on a throwing error by second baseman Michael Helman.

2019 MiLB include

Duran threw 59 of a season-high 96 pitches for strikes in his longest outing since going seven innings for Class A Cedar Rapids last Aug. 18.

After coming to the Twins last season as a piece in the Eduardo Escobar trade with Arizona last July, Duran is the organization's second-ranked pitching prospect behind Brusdar Graterol. He lowered his ERA to 4.08 and his WHIP to 1.16. A year ago in the Midwest League with Kane County and Cedar Rapids, he was 7-5 with a 3.75 ERA and 115 strikeouts over 100 2/3 innings in 21 starts.

Daytona rallied for three runs in the seventh to avoid a four-game sweep, with Reds No. 14 prospect Stuart Fairchild delivering an RBI triple and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Yonathan Mendoza.