Royce Lewis ' second dinger of the spring was a sight to behold.

The top Twins prospect unleashed on the first offering he saw from Phillies offseason acquisition Zack Wheeler and deposited it onto the roof of the tiki hut that resides on the concourse beyond the left-field seats at Clearwater's Spectrum Field.

Lewis' solo shot accounted for all of Minnesota's offense on Tuesday as the Twins were upended 5-1 by the Phillies.

Royce Lewis blasts a homer against the Phillies! #MNTwinsST pic.twitter.com/t7TcEh9wbJ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) March 10, 2020

MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect mashed 12 taters last season between Class A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola. The 2017 No. 1 overall selection finished the year with a .371 combined slugging percentage and 42 extra-base hits over 127 total games.

No. 2 Minnesota prospect Alex Kirilloff laced a double to right in three at-bats. Third-ranked prospect Trevor Larnach went 0-for-2 but reached base twice after working a walk in the fourth and being hit by a pitch in the ninth, and Brent Rooker (No. 12) turned in a 2-for-3 effort with a couple of base knocks.

Philadelphia's second-ranked prospect, Spencer Howard , worked around a pair of hits to post a scoreless eighth. The right-hander struck out one.

Braves (ss) 3, Astros (ss) 0

Atlanta's second-ranked prospect, Drew Waters , struck out in his only plate appearance, and Trey Harris (No. 15) collected a single in his only at-bat of the game. Houston No. 3 prospect Abraham Toro went 1-for-3 with a base hit, while Jeremy Pena (No. 7) entered the game in the sixth and finished with a single. Righty Bryan Abreu (No. 5) didn't allow a hit while yielding a pair of walks and striking out one over 1 1/3 scoreless frames. Box score

Red Sox 3, Cardinals 2

Teenager Nolan Gorman , baseball's No. 47 prospect, continued to rake for the Cardinals, singling in his lone at-bat in St. Louis' loss to the Red Sox. Cardinals No. 10 prospect Junior Fernandez took the loss, allowing two runs on a hit and three walks while recording two outs. Box score

Marlins 3, Nationals 2

Marlins No. 28 prospect Sterling Sharp walked one and struck out two over two hitless innings. Nationals No. 23 prospect James Borque struck out three of the four batters he faced over 1 1/3 perfect frames out of the bullpen. Box score

Blue Jays 4, Yankees 2

Santiago Espinal homered and Reese McGuire went 1-for-2 in Toronto's win over New York in Tampa. Espinal, the Blue Jays' No. 22 prospect, connected on a two-run homer in the ninth inning after taking over for Joe Panik at shortstop. The 25-year-old is batting .350 with two homers and four RBIs this spring. Brandon Lockridge , the Yankees' No. 26 prospect, was the only ranked Bombers farmhand to see action -- he finished 0-for-1. Box score

Mets 7, Astros 4

Cristian Javier surrendered three runs in one inning to suffer the loss as Houston fell to the Mets at FITTEAM Ballpark of the Palm Beaches. Javier (0-1), the Astros' No. 6 prospect, struck out one in the eighth inning before Tyler Ivey , Houston's 16th-ranked prospect, whiffed a pair in a scoreless ninth. Mets No. 3 prospect Andrés Giménez walked and scored a run in three plate appearances. Box score

Reds 5, Rockies 5

Cincinnati's No. 5 prospect Jose Garcia belted his first home run of the spring, cranking a solo shot to open the fifth inning against Colorado's Peter Lambert . Box score

Rangers 9, White Sox 2

Rangers No. 10 prospect Sherten Apostel doubled and scored an insurance run in the eighth inning. Michael Kopech provided immediate fireworks in his first appearance since his 2018 Tommy John surgery. The third-ranked White Sox prospect reportedly hit triple digits on his first four pitches and retired the side in order in the first inning. The No. 20 overall prospect froze Greg Bird with a 101-mph fastball to end the frame on his lone strikeout. White Sox No. 10 prospect Zack Collins delivered an RBI single in his only at-bat in the eighth. Box score

D-backs 10, Reds 2

D-backs No. 26 prospect Kevin Cron homered for the third time this spring. The 27-year-old first baseman put some distance on Arizona's already comfortable lead with a two-run blast in the ninth inning which brought the game to its final score. Cron's homer came against top Reds prospect Nick Lodolo , who was making his first career appearance in big league Spring Training. Lodolo, the No. 48 overall prospect and 2019 first-rounder out of TCU, was charged with two runs on two hits with a pair of strikeouts in one inning. Fourth-ranked Cincinnati prospect Jonathan India , the club's 2018 first-rounder, singled in his lone at-bat. Box score