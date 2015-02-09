Lewis, Kirilloff ticketed for big league camp

The club's top two prospects -- Royce Lewis and Alex Kirilloff -- have received non-roster invitations to big league Spring Training camp in Fort Myers, Florida, MLB.com reported on Friday afternoon. It's the first time both youngsters begin Spring Training on the Major League side of CenturyLink Sports Complex.

Lewis and Kirilloff -- who finished 2018 as MLB.com's No. 7 and No. 10 prospects, respectively, lived up to or even surpassed lofty expectations last year. Both garnered Midwest League All-Star nods with Class A Cedar Rapids, with Kirilloff earning a Futures Game selection.

The Twins selected Lewis with the first overall pick of the 2017 Draft out of a Southern California high school. He went yard in his first professional at-bat and has scarcely slowed down since. The 19-year-old shortstop enters 2019 with a .288/.361/.451 slash line, 61 extra-base hits (including 18 homers) and 46 stolen bases in 175 professional games. He split last year between Cedar Rapids and Class A Advanced Fort Myers and should break camp with Double-A Pensacola.

Kirilloff likely also will be ticketed for Pensacola on Opening Day. The 15th overall pick in the 2016 Draft missed the entire 2017 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery but rebounded by slugging 20 homers and collecting 101 RBIs while batting .348/.392/.578 in 130 games between Cedar Rapids and Fort Myers last summer. A 21-year-old outfielder, he has a 60-grade bat and rates 50s with each of his other four tools, according to MLB Pipeline.

Outfielders/first basemen Brent Rooker (the Twins' No. 7 prospect) and Luke Raley (No. 19), catchers Ben Rortvedt (No. 24) and Brian Navarreto and right-handers Ryan Eades and Jake Reed also will be attending big league camp, according to MLB.com.