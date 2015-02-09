Twins' Lewis heating up for Miracle

Baseball's No. 6 overall prospect posted his first three-hit game in nearly two months, doubling and driving in a run while scoring another as Fort Myers downed Florida, 7-4, on Thursday night at CenturyLink Sports Complex.

The start to Royce Lewis' first full season at the Class A Advanced level hasn't been a hot one, but the young shortstop looks to be coming alive.

With multi-hit games in two of his last four contests heading into the Miracle's series finale with the Fire Frogs, Lewis doubled to center field to lead off the bottom of the first inning. One frame later, he laced a single up the middle to plate his lone RBI and scored on Lewin Diaz's two-run homer to right-center.

After fouling out down the right field side in the third and grounding out in the sixth, he punched another single through the middle in the eighth for his first three-hit showing since April 15.

Minnesota's top prospect was a .195 hitter heading into play on April 30 but steadily progressed last month, batting .234. Thursday's performance puts his early June average at .308 (8-for-26) in six games. Over his last 10, the 2017 first overall Draft selection is batting .273/.283/.432 with a homer and triple to go along with two doubles. His overall season slash line sits at .232/.292/.342.

Lewis spent 46 games with Fort Myers last year after dominating Class A with Cedar Rapids over 75 games to begin the season. With the Miracle, the 20-year-old batted .255/.327/399.

Jordan Balazovic, the Twins' No. 19 prospect, improved to 4-0 by holding the Fire Frogs to one run on five hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5 2/3 innings.