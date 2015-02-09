Twins' Lewis, Kirilloff, Larnach score invites

Fresh off their first American League Central division title since 2010, the Twins are about to get a look at the next wave of reinforcements in Fort Myers.

Lewis -- the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Draft -- remains high in the prospect rankings after an inconsistent 2019 campaign. The 20-year-old shortstop hit just .236/.290/.371 with 12 homers and 22 stolen bases in 127 games between Class A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola during the regular season. He bounced back nicely in the Arizona Fall League, however, where he earned MVP honors after batting .353/.411/.565 with three homers in 22 games with Salt River.

Despite perhaps making too many adjustments last season, Lewis still has the potential to be a plus hitter from the right side, and his plus-plus speed makes him a formidable talent. He has played primarily as a shortstop but spent time at second, third and center field during his Fall League stint. He could continue to gain exposure to those positions this spring.

Video: Pensacola's Kirilloff, Lewis go back-to-back

Kirilloff also retains his high prospect status despite an up-and-down season of his own. The left-handed slugger hit .283/.343/.413 with nine homers for Pensacola in 2019. He was limited to 94 games by wrist injuries, which likely played a role in cutting his offensive production after he led the Minors in extra-base hits in 2018. When healthy, Kirilloff is a plus hitter with above-average power. His primary experience has been as a right fielder, but he also made 35 starts at first base in 2019. If he remains at the cold corner, there will be even more pressure on the 22-year-old's bat.

Rounding out the list of recent Twins first-rounders, Larnach -- the 20th overall pick in 2018 -- will build off a promising first full season when he arrives in Major League camp. The former Oregon State star hit .309/.384/.458 with 13 homers in 127 games between Fort Myers and Pensacola. Seven of those 13 homers came over 43 games at the higher level, showing that Larnach's power should increase the farther he gets from the pitcher-friendly Florida State League. The left-handed-hitting outfielder has the potential for above-average hit and power tools, while his 40-grade speed should keep him in right or left.

The other ranked Twins prospects to receive non-roster invites were No. 8 Brent Rooker, No. 10 Ryan Jeffers, No. 21 Griffin Jax, No. 25 Edwar Colina and No. 30 Ben Rortvedt. Minnesota also extended non-roster invites to left-handed pitchers Charlie Barnes, Sam Clay, Danny Coulombe, Blaine Hardy and Caleb Thielbar; right-handers Jhoulys Chacin, Ryan Garton, and Jake Reed; catchers Juan Graterol and Tomas Telis and infielders Jack Reinheimer and Wilfredo Tovar.

Twins pitchers are scheduled to report to Fort Myers on Feb. 12. Position players report on Feb. 17.