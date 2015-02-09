Lewis continues surging for Kernels

The Twins' top prospect extended his hitting streak to five games and raised his average to a season-high .333 on Friday, going 3-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored in the Kernels' 6-5, 13-inning loss to Quad Cities at Modern Woodmen Park.

Lewis' RBI came in the top of the 12th as the first overall pick in last year's Draft whacked a single the opposite way after taking two strikes to plate to give Cedar Rapids a short-lived 4-3 lead. He scored on another base hit by Twins No. 6 prospect Alex Kirilloff, but the River Bandits tied it in the bottom of the frame on Adrian Tovalin's two-run homer.

Quad Cities walked off with the win an inning later when Corey Julks worked a bases-loaded walk.

MLB.com's No. 20 overall prospect, Lewis was brought up to Cedar Rapids last season after hitting .271/.390/.414 in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. He raked in 11 games with the Kernels in 2017, putting up a .311/.367/.400 slash line.