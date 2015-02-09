Larnach continues to set pace in FSL

On Saturday night, MLB.com's No. 93 overall prospect went 4-for-6 with three RBIs in Class A Advanced Fort Myers' 6-5, 11-inning loss to Bradenton at LECOM Park.

Trevor Larnach is on a roll, hitting .378 this month to push his average to a Florida State League-leading .316.

Video: Miracle's Larnach laces go-ahead single in 11th

In the first inning, Larnach plated a run with a groundout off Gavin Wallace as the Miracle took a 1-0 lead. The fourth-ranked Twins prospect stroked two-out singles to center field in the third and fifth against the right-hander.

After popping up to third in the seventh against righty Ryan Valdes, Larnach delivered a one-out RBI single to center in the ninth that lifted the Miracle into a 3-3 tie. Facing righty Matt Eardensohn (1-0) in the 11th, the Oregon State product grounded a one-out base hit to right to chase home Twins No. 25 prospect Gabriel Maciel for a 5-4 lead.

Gameday box score

Larnach has hit in six straight games, including three in a row with multiple knocks. It was his second career four-hit game, matching the effort from July 24 last year with Rookie Advanced Elizabethton.

With 100 hits, the 2018 first-round pick is tied with Florida's Riley Delgado for the FSL lead and tops the circuit with a .844 OPS. He's second in on-base percentage (.382), three points behind the since-promoted Chris Sharpe. Larnach also ranks third in slugging (.462).

2019 MiLB include

Bradenton walked off with the win in the bottom of the frame when Lucas Tancas stroked a one-out, bases-loaded single to right-center off Moises Gomez (0-1) to score Jesse Medrano and Lolo Sanchez. Tancas, who knocked in a career-high five runs, and Raul Hernandez had three hits apiece. Deon Stafford added his sixth dinger, a one-out solo shot in the ninth that forced extra innings.

Maciel finished with three hits and scored three times, while Andrew Bechtold also chipped in three knocks, including his first FSL homer.