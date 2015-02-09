Earlier this month, Trevor Larnach said that power was going to be a point of emphasis headed into the new season. He showed off that tool -- - and a bit more -- in Grapefruit League play Tuesday.

MLB.com's No. 81 overall prospect clubbed his first homer of the spring and reached in all three of his plate appearances as his Twins tied the Braves, 4-4, at CoolToday Park.

Batting cleanup and getting the start at designated hitter, the left-handed slugger hit a solo shot to center off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz to open the scoring in the second inning. He singled the other way to left in the fourth inning and stole second base soon after for his first Spring Training theft of 2020. He later walked and scored in the seventh before being lifted for a pinch hitter in the eighth.

Larnach hit .309/.384/.458 with 13 homers and four steals with Class A Advanced Fort Myers and Double-A Pensacola in 2019. He is entering his second full season after being taken 20th overall in the 2018 Draft out of Oregon State.

No. 9 Ryan Jeffers , who entered late at catcher, was the only other ranked Twins prospect with a hit, finishing 1-for-2.

No. 52 overall prospect Kyle Wright turned in a solid relief outing for the home side, giving up just one hit (the Larnach single) and fanning two over two scoreless frames. No. 70 overall prospect Shea Langeliers connected on the first Grapefruit League homer of his career when he hit a two-run shot in the seventh.

Yankees 4, Blue Jays (ss) 1

Top Toronto prospect Nate Pearson was overwhelming in his spring debut, striking out the side in the first inning of the Jays' loss to the Yankees in Dunedin. It was the 23-year-old's first Grapefruit League appearance since being taken with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 Draft. After missing nearly all of the 2018 campaign with a broken arm suffered on a comebacker, Pearson tore through the Minors in 2019, posting a 2.30 ERA over 25 starts while rising from Class A Advanced to Triple-A. Box score

Tigers 9, Mets 6

In his first 27 Grapefruit League games, covering four springs, Mets outfielder Tim Tebow amassed nine singles in 63 at-bats for a .143 average. On Tuesday afternoon, he notched his first extra-base hit with a two-run blast off veteran Tigers reliever Alex Wilson . It was part of a four-run sixth inning, but the Mets fell short in St. Lucie. Shortstop Andrés Giménez , the team's No. 3 prospect, went 1-for-3 and scored a run out of the leadoff spot while No. 11 prospect Kevin Smith yielded three runs -- two earned -- on a pair of hits in the eighth inning.

For the Tigers, No. 3 prospect Riley Greene homered, walked and scored twice in his first action of the spring. The 19-year-old Florida native, who is not in Major League camp, was the fifth overall pick in last year's Draft. No. 6 prospect Franklin Perez , who has thrown just 27 innings since coming over from the Astros in the Justin Verlander deal in 2017, pitched the ninth in his spring debut, allowing one run on a pair of hits. Detroit No. 8 prospect Daz Cameron added a single and No. 30 prospect Troy Stokes Jr. went 2-for-2 and drove in a run in the victory. Box score

Phillies (ss) 6, Pirates 2

Top Phillies prospect Alec Bohm continued his hot spring start by going 2-for-3 as Philadelphia cruised past the Pirates in Bradenton. The 23-year-old, who was the third player taken overall in the 2018 Draft, is now 4-for-7 with no strikeouts in his first three games. Phillies No. 18 prospect David Parkinson tossed a scoreless frame despite allowing two hits and a walk, and No. 20 prospect Damon Jones pitched a pair of no-hit innings. 20-year-old outfielder Cal Mitchell was the lone bright spot for the Pirates. Pittsburgh's No. 5 prospect went 2-for-2 in the loss. Box score

Marlins 7, Astros 4

Jerar Encarnacion hit a go-ahead home run and Víctor Víctor Mesa singled in two at-bats as Miami held off Houston in West Palm Beach. Encarnacion, Miami's No 17 prospect, slugged his second homer of the spring in the ninth inning off Kit Scheetz , a three-run drive with two outs to break a 4-4 tie. He finished 1-for-2 after pinch-hitting for Matt Kemp as designated hitter. Mesa, the Marlins' No. 13 prospect, went 1-for-2 with a strikeout. On the mound, No. 16 prospect Jorge Guzman struck out two and allowed four runs on two hits and a walk in 1 1/3 innings and Jordan Holloway (No. 18) worked around three walks in a pair of scoreless frames. Jeremy Pena , the Astros' No. 8 prospect, doubled in his only at-bat and Taylor Jones , Houston's No. 28 farmhand, went 1-for-2. Brandon Bielak (No. 10) struck out three and allowed a pair of runs on three hits in two innings in his first start of the spring and Nivaldo Rodriguez (No. 25) was charged with one run on three hits over two frames. Enoli Paredes , Houston's No. 13 prospect, allowed a run on one hit and a walk in one inning of relief. Box score

Rays 15, Orioles (ss) 2

Randy Arozarena had two hits and knocked home a run and Peter Fairbanks struck out two in a scoreless inning in Tampa Bay's rout of Baltimore at Ed Smith Stadium. Arozarena, the Rays' No. 12 prospect, went 2-for-2 with a pair of singles and scored two runs while Taylor Walls (No. 18) added a base hit and a run in two at-bats. Vidal Brujan , Tampa Bay's No. 3 prospect, went 1-for-3. Fairbanks, the Rays' No. 23 prospect, worked the fifth inning as Tampa Bay held the O's to five hits. Orioles No. 24 prospect Rylan Bannon went 1-for-2 with solo homer in the eighth, his first of the spring, and Ryan Mountcastle , Baltimore's No. 4 prospect, finished 1-for-3. Neither Zac Lowther (No. 10) or Dillon Tate (No. 28) had easy afternoons on the mound -- Lowther was charged with four runs on five hits and two walks in 1 1/3 innings while Tate surrendered three runs on three hits and a walk in one inning. Both allowed one homer apiece. Box score

Nationals 9, Cardinals 6

Top Nationals prospect Carter Kieboom got the start at third base and went 1-for-3 for the victorious visitors. The defensive placement is notable given that Kieboom is trying to win the hot-corner spot left open in Washington by the departure of Anthony Rendon . No. 22 James Bourque fanned one and walked one in a scoreless inning of relief. Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman -- the top two position-player prospects in the Cardinals' system -- combined to go 0-for-6 with a walk and two strikeouts in the loss. No. 12 Johan Oviedo surrendered an earned run on two hits and a walk in 1 2/3 innings of relief. Box score