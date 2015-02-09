Minor League Baseball and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America announce 2019 class of Rising Star Students

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and MiLB Charities today named the 10 recipients of its annual stipends as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Rising Star Students program. Each year, the program recognizes high school students preparing for their "call-ups" to college by acknowledging their achievements in academics and in their communities. Since 2016, MiLB Charities has awarded $160,000 to deserving students in MiLB communities through the Rising Star Students Program.

Each recipient will be recognized at an MiLB game during an on-field ceremony this season, where he or she will receive a check along with a Minor League Baseball-themed prize pack. The honorees, their respective Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies and the MiLB teams that will recognize them are as follows:

• Patrick Dyer Allen, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Western North Carolina, Asheville Tourists

• Lauren-Megan Botha, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas, Round Rock Express

• Sierra Brooks, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana, Inc., Fort Wayne TinCaps

• Madisyn Brown, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Great Lakes Bay Region, Great Lakes Loons

• Roger Davis-Jahnel, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star-Greater Dallas, Frisco RoughRiders

• David Delices, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Sun Coast, Fort Myers Miracle

• Matthew Le, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Inland Empire, Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino

• Megan Makovsky, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Berks County, Reading Fightin Phils

• Amaria D. Spain, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Birmingham, Birmingham Barons

• Elizabeth Tan, Big Brothers Big Sisters Lone Star-Greater Dallas, Frisco RoughRiders

Winners were nominated by their respective Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies and were required to submit descriptions of their academic and personal achievements, college and career goals, and how their involvement in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program has impacted their lives. Currently serving as a "Big" or "Little" in Big Brothers Big Sisters was an eligibility requirement for the award.

"Minor League Baseball is proud to aid in furthering our Rising Stars' education by offering them financial support towards tuition and other education-related expenses. These individuals have demonstrated hard work and determination, and we look forward to seeing them pursue their dreams," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director of community engagement for Minor League Baseball.

"Across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies match youth with Bigs who will stand in their corner and defend their potential. We are grateful for the support of Minor League Baseball in helping these outstanding Bigs and Littles start their college journeys and take the next step toward reaching that potential," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President & CEO Pam Iorio.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of America has been an MiLB Charity Partner since the program's inception in 2004. The mission of the Minor League Baseball Charity Partners Program is to provide national exposure for participating charities, expand current relationships between clubs and local chapters and to foster new relationships where none exist. Minor League Baseball Charities is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to giving back to and enhancing the communities MiLB teams call home. In 2018, MiLB and its teams contributed more than $45 million to communities internationally.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides children facing adversity with strong, enduring, professionally supported one-to-one mentoring relationships that change their lives for the better, forever. Big Brothers Big Sisters ensures that the children in its program achieve measurable outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and better relationships. This mission has been the cornerstone of the organization's 114-year history. With nearly 300 affiliates across the country, Big Brothers Big Sisters has served more than 2 million children ("Littles") in the past 10 years. Learn more at www.bigbrothersbigsisters.org.