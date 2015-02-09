Minor League Baseball and Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation seek to raise awareness for and end domestic violence

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and NEW YORK -- For the third consecutive year, Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) and the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation are partnering to raise awareness of domestic violence and educate MiLB fans about the resources available to help survivors. Topps® will also partner with MiLB and Safe At Home to support the campaign. More than 100 MiLB teams are participating in this year's campaign from July 12−22. The in-ballpark initiative, coordinated by MiLB Charities , seeks to help individuals impacted by domestic violence and those experiencing abuse in their homes, schools and communities, and to increase awareness nationwide to end its destructive cycle.

At select games, each participating team will raffle or auction off a Joe Torre autographed baseball with proceeds benefitting Safe At Home or a local organization that aids victims of domestic violence. Additionally, fans in attendance will receive a Topps® card pack including a limited-edition Joe Torre Safe At Home card. To support the initiative, teams will make public address announcements dedicated to ending domestic violence, post on social media using hashtags #MiLBEndsDV and #SafeAtHome, and provide educational materials to fans. The messaging is expected to reach more than one million fans this season.

"Minor League Baseball's work with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation has impacted so many lives across the country and helped bring a subject that often goes unspoken to the forefront," said Courtney Nehls, assistant director, community engagement for Minor League Baseball. "By building awareness and inspiring action through this campaign, we hope to be allies to those working to prevent domestic violence."

En Español

"Millions of children are exposed to violence and abuse every year. It is vital that they have access to support," said Joe Torre, baseball Hall of Famer and chairman of Safe At Home. "We are proud to partner with Minor League Baseball, MiLB Charities and Topps to raise awareness and provide important resources to those in need. Together, we can help end the cycle of domestic violence."

Minor League Baseball recently announced a partnership with Guardian Protection that included a pledge from Guardian to donate funds to Safe At Home or a local charity focused on helping victims of domestic violence for every base runner caught stealing at select games during the remainder of this season.

For more information on domestic violence and the Safe At Home Foundation, visit JoeTorre.org. If you or someone you know is impacted by domestic violence, help is available. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or visit www.TheHotline.org.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About The Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation

Founded in 2002 by Ali and Joe Torre, Safe At Home provides healing services to children and young adults who have witnessed or experienced violence, abuse, and trauma - including domestic violence, child abuse, teen dating violence, community violence, and sexual assault. Since their founding, they have helped more than 97,000 children, have trained thousands of school staff and parents to create safer, more resilient communities and led awareness and prevention campaigns to stop the cycle of violence. Their services are currently located in 15 schools in California, New Jersey, New York, and Ohio. For more information, visit joetorre.org. Follow the Foundation on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.