MiLB announces June Players of the Month

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball today announced the Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 full-season leagues for the month of June. Each winner will receive an award from Minor League Baseball in recognition of the honor.

Charlotte Knights (White Sox) right-hander Donn Roach went 5-0 with a 0.98 ERA in six games (five starts) to be named International League Player of the Month. Roach did not allow more than one run in his last five appearances (four starts and one relief appearance). Roach, 28, was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the Compensation B Round of the 2010 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Arizona.

Reno Aces (Diamondbacks) outfielder Socrates Brito led all of Minor League Baseball in extra-base hits (20), OPS (1.392), slugging percentage (.902) and tied for first in runs scored (27). Brito led the Triple-A level in home runs (10) and total bases (74), while his average (.415) and on-base percentage (.490) were both good for second in the Pacific Coast League. Brito, 25, was signed by Arizona out of Azua, Dominican Republic on May 28, 2010.

Hartford Yard Goats (Rockies) right-hander Peter Lambert went 5-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five starts and worked at least seven innings in each start while holding Eastern League hitters to a .180 average for the month. Lambert did not allow more than one earned run in any of his five starts. Lambert, 21, was selected by Colorado in the second round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of San Dimas High School in San Dimas, California.

Mobile BayBears (Angels) infielder Luis Rengifo led the Southern League in runs (27), hits (33) and on-base percentage (470), while tying for the league-lead in walks (17) and stolen bases (10). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and reached base safely in 21 of his 25 games in June. Rengifo, 21, was originally signed by the Seattle Mariners out of Naguanagua, Venezuela, on March 6, 2014.

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) center fielder Braden Bishop led the Texas League in average (.379), runs (24), hits (39), total bases (56), and on-base percentage (.443). Bishop finished second in doubles (eight) and OPS (.987) and third in extra-base hits (11). Bishop, 24, was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Washington.

Inland Empire (Angels) outfielder Jo Adell led the California League in average (.372), runs (23), hits (42), extra-base hits (17), total bases (75), home runs (seven), slugging (.664) and OPS (1.062). His 18 RBI were third-best in the league. Adell posted 12 multi-hit games and hitting streaks of 10 and 12 games in June. Adell, 19, was selected by the Angels in the first round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky.

Down East Wood Ducks (Rangers) second baseman Josh Altmann batted .323 for the month and led the Carolina League in extra-base hits (14), on-base percentage (.425), slugging (.758) and OPS (1.183). He was second in home runs (six) and total bases (47). Altmann recorded a pair of seven-game hitting streaks in June. Altmann, 24, was selected by Texas in the 22nd round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Olivet Nazarene University.

Fort Myers Miracle (Twins) second baseman Luis Arraez led the Florida State League in average (.449), hits (48), total bases (66), triples (three), on-base percentage (.487) and OPS (1.104). He finished second in extra-base hits (13) and doubles (nine) and was fourth in runs (19) and slugging (.617). He walked 10 times while striking out only 11 times. Arraez, 21, was signed by Minnesota out of San Felipe, Venezuela, on Nov. 5, 2013.

Bowling Green Hot Rods (Rays) catcher Ronaldo Hernandez batted .366 in 22 games in June and led the Midwest League in home runs (10), extra-base hits (17), total bases (68), slugging percentage (.829) and OPS (1.227). He finished second in runs (20), third in RBI (25) and fourth in average (.366). Hernandez, 20, was signed by Tampa Bay out of Arjona, Colombia, on May 30, 2015.

West Virginia Power (Pirates) shortstop Oneil Cruz led the South Atlantic League in hits (39), extra-base hits (15), total bases (63) and was second in average (.375) and OPS (1.025). He finished third in runs (18), RBI (19) and slugging (.606). Cruz, 19, was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers out of Nizao, Dominican Republic, on July 2, 2015.