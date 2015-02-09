MiLB announces June Uncle Ray's Players of the Month

Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers) outfielder Victor Reyes led the International League in batting average (.435), hits (40) and doubles (11), was second in runs scored (23) and OPS (1.158) and finished fourth in total bases (66), RBI (25), on-base percentage (.441) and slugging percentage (.717). His month was highlighted by three separate promotions to Detroit for games on June 13, 18 and 28. Reyes hit safely in 11 straight games for Toledo from June 8-June 23 and recorded 13 multi-hit games. Reyes, 24, was signed by Atlanta out of Barcelona, Venezuela, on July 2, 2011.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball today announced the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 leagues for the month of June. In recognition of the honor, each winner will receive an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's, the "Official Potato Chip of Minor League Baseball."

Las Vegas Aviators (Athletics) infielder Franklin Barreto batted .387 in June and led the Pacific Coast League in total bases (85) and was second in hits (41), doubles (13) and RBI (32) and was third in slugging percentage (.802). Barreto, who was promoted to Oakland on June 30, recorded 11 multi-hit games and posted an 11-game hitting streak from June 15-27. For the month, he had three three-hit games, two four-hit games and a five-hit game. In a four-game stretch from June 2-6, he recorded 13 hits. Barreto, 23, was originally signed by the Toronto Blue Jays out of Caracas, Venezuela, on June 20, 2013.

Harrisburg Senators (Nationals) shortstop Adrian Sanchez led the Eastern League in batting average (.400), on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.613) and OPS (1.042). He began June with a nine-game hitting streak from June 1-12 and ended the month on a 10-game on-base streak that began June 15. He reached base safely in 19 of 20 games and spent two games with the Washington Nationals on June 16 and 20. Sanchez, 28, was signed by Washington out of Maracaibo, Venezuela, on January 21, 2007.

Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) infielder Mitch Nay led the Southern League in RBI (29) and total bases (61), was second in runs scored (19) and hits (37) and finished fifth in batting average (.356), slugging percentage (.587) and OPS (.985). He posted 13 multi-hit games and hit safely in 21 of 27 games. Nay, 25, was originally selected by Toronto in the first round of the 2012 First-Year Player Draft out of Hamilton High School in Chandler, Arizona.

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) first baseman Evan White led the Texas League in OPS (1.087), slugging percentage (.691), home runs (eight), runs scored (22) and total bases (67), was second in RBI (19) and hits (36), and was third in batting average (.371). White hit safely in 21 of 22 games in June and posted 12 multi-hit games. White, 23, was selected by Seattle in the first round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Rancho Cucamonga (Dodgers) third baseman Devin Mann led the California League in home runs (10) and total bases (63), was second in slugging percentage (.656) and RBI (21) and was third in OPS (1.017). He posted nine multi-hit games, including four straight games from June 20-23. Mann, 22, was drafted by the Dodgers in the fifth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Louisville.

Salem Red Sox centerfielder Marcus Wilson led the Carolina League in home runs (six) batting average (.375) total bases (50), OPS (1.227) and slugging percentage (.781), finished third in on-base percentage (.446), and was fifth in RBI (16). Wilson, 22, was originally selected by Arizona in the second round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, California.

Dunedin Blue Jays outfielder Demi Orimoloye led the Florida State League in batting average (.342), RBI (21), slugging percentage (.644) and OPS (1.051). He finished second in total bases (47), triples (two) and home runs (five) and was third in on-base percentage (.407). He hit safely in 17 of 20 games and posted seven multi-hit games. His .644 slugging percentage led the league by 100 points. Orimoloye, 22, was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fourth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of St. Matthew Catholic Secondary School in Orleans, Ontario.

Fort Wayne TinCaps (Padres) pitcher Joey Cantillo went 3-0 in four starts in June and posted a Midwest League-leading 0.36 ERA with an identical WHIP. The left-hander struck out 30 while walking just one in 25 innings pitched and held opposing batters to a .099 average. On June 20, Cantillo fanned 10 and allowed just two hits in six scoreless innings in his only no-decision of the month. He currently holds a 22-inning scoreless streak. Cantillo, 19, was selected by San Diego in the 16th round of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Kailua High School in Kailua, Hawaii.

Asheville Tourists (Rockies) shortstop Terrin Vavra led the South Atlantic League in batting average (.350), was second in OPS (.957) and third on-base percentage (.444). His 15 walks outnumbered his 12 strikeouts, and his 17 runs scored were good for fourth-best in the league. Vavra reached base safely in 21 of 22 June contests and he hit safely in 18 games. Vavra, 22, was selected by Colorado in the third round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Minnesota.