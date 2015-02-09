MiLB announces May Uncle Ray's Players of the Month

Columbus Clippers (Indians) first baseman Bobby Bradley led the International League in home runs (12) and RBI (28), was second in slugging percentage (.740) and third in total bases (71) and OPS (1.113). His month was highlighted by a two-day surge which saw him go 7-for-8 with two doubles, three homers, four runs and six RBI May 7-8 against Charlotte. Bradley, 23, was selected by Cleveland in the third round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft out of Harrison Central High School in Gulfport, Mississippi.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Minor League Baseball today announced the Uncle Ray's Player of the Month Award winners for each of the 10 leagues for the month of May. In recognition of the honor, each winner will receive an award from Minor League Baseball and Uncle Ray's, the "Official Potato Chip of Minor League Baseball."

Round Rock Express (Astros) outfielder Kyle Tucker batted .333 in May and led the Pacific Coast League in home runs (11), runs (28) and total bases (80) and was third in RBI (28), slugging percentage (.741) and OPS (1.169). Tucker had a nine-game hitting streak from May 23-31, homered in three straight games from May 2-4 and homered in four straight games from May 23-26. Tucker, 22, was selected by Houston in the first round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Plant High School in Tampa, Florida.

Akron RubberDucks (Indians) outfielder Ka'ai Tom led the Eastern League in runs (21), on-base percentage (.434), slugging percentage (.635) and OPS (1.069) and was second in average (.333), hits (32) and total bases (61). He finished third in homers (seven) and walks (16). Tom hit safely in 20 of 26 games in May and recorded four three-hit games. Tom, 25, was selected by Cleveland in the fifth round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of the University of Kentucky.

Tennessee Smokies (Cubs) infielder Vimael Machin led the Southern League in average (.369), hits (38), doubles (12), slugging (.534) and OPS (.974) and was second in total bases (55), third in on-base percentage (.440) and was fourth in RBI (17). He posted 12 multi-hit games and raised his season batting average from .250 to .346 during the month. Machin, 25, was selected by Chicago in the 10th round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Virginia Commonwealth University.

Arkansas Travelers (Mariners) outfielder Jake Fraley led the Texas League in batting average (.371), hits (36) and RBI (26), was second in total bases (62), on-base percentage (.440), slugging percentage (.639) and OPS (1.080), and fifth in runs (19) and doubles (five). Fraley posted 13 multi-hit games and hit safely in 20 of his 26 games. Fraley, 24, was originally selected by Tampa Bay in Competitive Balance Round B of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Louisiana State University.

Lancaster JetHawks (Rockies) first baseman Luis Castro led the California League in runs (30), total bases (60), home runs (nine), RBI (22), walks (21), on-base percentage (.450), slugging percentage (.706) and OPS (1.156). His 30 runs scored were 10 more than anyone else in the league in May. On May 26, Castro went 4-for-4 with three homers, six RBI and scored four times against Rancho Cucamonga. Castro, 23, was signed by Colorado out of Caja Seca, Venezuela, on March 3, 2013.

Salem Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran led the Carolina League in batting average (.388), runs (23), hits (38), slugging percentage (.561) and OPS (1.021) and was second in total bases (55) and third in on-base percentage (.460). Duran, who was promoted to Double-A Portland on June 4, posted 11 multi-hit games and had a 16-game hitting streak from May 7-24 that included eight multi-hit games. Duran, 22, was selected by Boston in the seventh round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Long Beach State University.

Fort Myers Miracle (Twins) outfielder Trevor Larnach led the Florida State League in average (.371), hits (36), doubles (10), on-base percentage (.456) and OPS (1.075). He finished second in slugging percentage (.619) and total bases (60), and third in walks (16). He recorded 11 multi-hit games and hit safely in 18 of his 26 games. Larnach, 22, was selected by Minnesota in the first round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Oregon State University.

Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers) outfielder Niko Hulsizer batted .330 in May and led the Midwest League in home runs (10), RBI (26), total bases (72), slugging (.720) and OPS (1.166) and finished second in runs scored (24). Hulsizer hit in 10 straight games from May 20-30 and recorded 10 multi-hit games in May. Hulsizer, 22, was selected by Los Angeles in the 18th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Morehead State University.

Kannapolis Intimidators (White Sox) outfielder Ian Dawkins led the South Atlantic League in average (.419), hits (49) and on-base percentage (.473) and was second in runs scored (24) and total bases (66). His 11 doubles were fifth best in the league in May. Dawkins posted 14 multi-hit games in May and had separate hitting streaks of 10 (May 6-15) and 15 (May 18-31) games as he hit safely in 25 of 26 games from May 6-31. Dawkins, 23, was selected by Chicago in the 27th round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Sacramento State University.