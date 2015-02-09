Minor League Baseball launches 'Grilling All-Stars' national retail program with five brands, nearly 20 exclusive retailers

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and HARRISBURG, N.C. -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™), in conjunction with Brand Activation Maximizer (BAM), today announced the creation of the largest retail program in Minor League Baseball history. The "Grilling All-Stars" national retail program will encompass five prestigious national brands and will be activated at select retailers in more than 100 MiLB markets and over 13,000 locations across the country.

Intended to engage with MiLB fans throughout the season, the "Grilling All-Stars" program merges MiLB with local retailers and brands associated with a summer grill-out: BUSH'S® Beans, Scott® Bath Tissue, Scott® Paper Towels, Ball Park® Buns and The ORIGINAL Louisiana Brand Hot Sauce™. Through this platform, participating brands will engage fans in-ballpark using the largest connected digital network in sport, powered by ISM Connect, encouraging fans to turn to Grilling All-Stars products when planning summertime fun around the grill. Fans will also have the chance to win exclusive prizes, retail packages, experiences and more.

Additionally, the "Grilling All-Stars" program will be promoted in select grocery stores in each participating market. As a result, fans will be encouraged to purchase "Grilling All-Stars" products at these select stores.

"With the Grilling All-Stars retail program, we remain dedicated to serving our fans and our strategic partners," said David Wright, chief marketing & commercial officer for Minor League Baseball. "Engaging with our fans in-ballpark is a point of difference for us in the marketplace. We are excited to see that engagement drive success at retail."

"At BAM we have the privilege of connecting our client brands with targeted events that create shopper engagement and retailer excitement," said Tad Geschickter, president of Brand Activation Maximizer. "Minor League Baseball is a massive national property, but allows us to activate locally. We look forward to connecting fans in each ballpark to our brands at participating retailers, and to ultimately driving some tremendous sales results for all involved."

Minor League Baseball and BAM created this program using extensive research that shows MiLB consumer shopping habits - as they compare to the average U.S. adult - strongly align with the participating brands' target markets. According to Nielsen, data shows more than 10 million MiLB attendees have grilled at least once in the past year and have spent a total of more than $2 billion on groceries in the past week.

