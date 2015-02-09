Minor League Baseball, Peerless-AV form multi-year partnership using technology to drive increased fan engagement in ballparks

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. and AURORA, Ill. -- Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced that Peerless-AV® -- a leading manufacturer and provider of audio-visual products -- will be the "Official Digital Display Partner of MiLB." Among the many extensions of the strategic partnership, Peerless-AV will be integrated into MiLB's existing partnerships with Allegiant Air and ISM Connect to establish it as the exclusive provider of screen technologies for Minor League Baseball.

In July 2018, Minor League Baseball established a partnership with ISM Connect to launch the Allegiant Airline Network, the largest in-venue digitally connected smart screen network in sports and entertainment. Beginning this season, select MiLB clubs will have the opportunity to participate in the digital network, with the technology furnished by Peerless-AV. More than 50 MiLB ballparks are scheduled to feature Peerless-AV technology by Opening Day 2020.

Video: Minor League Baseball's partnership with Peerless-AV

The installation process of Peerless-AV displays is underway for Opening Night 2019, and Minor League Baseball and Peerless-AV are planning further placements during the year. Throughout the partnership term, Peerless-AV technology will be incorporated into numerous locations -- such as concourse LCD displays, video boards and ribbon boards -- to further boost fan engagement and partnership opportunities for MiLB and its teams. As clubs continue to make enhancements to their state-of-the-art ballparks, Peerless-AV will be a valuable resource throughout the design and installation process.

"Minor League Baseball is committed to driving innovation and enhancing ballpark experiences for our fans. Peerless-AV's commitment to be at the forefront of digital display technology aligns perfectly with our vision for being a leader in authentic fan engagement," said David Wright, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer for Minor League Baseball. "This partnership will allow us to continue making deeper and more meaningful connections with our fans and position MiLB as a dynamic leader in sport and entertainment."

"Creating and implementing high-quality display solutions to enhance the fan experience is a key focus for our team at Peerless-AV," said Nick Belcore, Executive Vice President for Peerless-AV. "With a shared goal of increasing fan engagement through the use of innovative technology, we are excited to be partnering with Minor League Baseball on this initiative."

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Peerless-AV

Driving Technology Through Innovation

For over 75 years, passion and innovation continue to drive Peerless-AV-AV forward. We proudly design and manufacture the highest quality products, ranging from outdoor displays to complete kiosk solutions, digital signage mounts to wireless systems. Whether a full-scale global deployment or custom project, Peerless-AV develops meaningful relationships and delivers world-class service. In partnership with Peerless-AV, you are trusting an award-winning team of experts who will support your business every step of the way. For more information, visit Peerless-AV.com, and connect with us via social media on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.