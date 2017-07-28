Minor League Baseball pledges commitment to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion

The goal of the initiative is to cultivate workplace environments where diverse experiences and perspectives are welcomed, and where employees feel comfortable and empowered to discuss diversity and inclusion. The ever-growing group represents nearly 70 industries, all 50 U.S. states and millions of employees globally.

Minor League Baseball president and CEO Pat O'Conner has joined more than 250 CEOs in committing to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace by joining the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion coalition.

"We strive to create an environment that is inclusive to all members of our communities by increasing awareness, identifying areas of improvement and strategically advancing our efforts," said O'Conner. "Minor League Baseball has committed to preparing for success in the future by making diversity and inclusion a top priority today."

The initial goals of this collaboration are to cultivate an open dialogue about diversity and inclusion in the workplace, to implement and expand unconscious bias education, and to share best-known programs and initiatives surrounding diversity and inclusion. Nearly 200 actions have already been shared on CEOAction.com, where companies can provide concrete examples of what has worked, and what hasn't, in their own organizations.

With enterprises such as the FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program and Es Divertido Ser Un Fan already in place, MiLB strives to further its commitment to inclusiveness.

"It's important for Minor League Baseball to be a part of this movement because it reinforces our efforts to continue to diversify the industry," said Vincent Pierson, Manager of Diversity & Inclusion for Minor League Baseball. "Not just by leaning on our own knowledge, but collaborating with other organizations who are interested in doing the same thing."

MiLB has already taken several important steps in embracing diversity. The FIELD program, which kicked off in 2016, exposes selected women and minority college students to the business of baseball over a five-day program, providing professional development, skill-specific training, networking opportunities and the chance to attend the Professional Baseball Employment Opportunities (PBEO) Job Fair at the Baseball Winter Meetings.

"With the FIELD program, we've been able to introduce talent into the industry that otherwise may not have found its way in," Pierson said. "We're introducing baseball to women and minorities who are in an impressionable state during their college time, who are searching for a career after college, and we're putting Minor League Baseball in a position to be an option for them."

This summer, MiLB has also announced its newest fan engagement initiative, Es Divertido Ser Un Fan (Spanish for It's Fun to Be a Fan). The multi-cultural platform provides an option for MiLB and its 160 teams to better engage their diverse fan bases with culturally-relevant logos on their caps and jerseys as well as Spanish-language ballpark experiences and food options. The Las Vegas 51s will take the field during several games this August as the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings"), celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today.

"What we see with Es Divertido Ser Un Fan is that these initiatives breed interest throughout the industry, and you start to see activity that we don't have to facilitate," Pierson said. "When we are active as the national office, teams will follow suit."

MiLB aims to expand diversity both in its ballparks and throughout its own organization. By pledging to join the CEO Action coalition, the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace, MiLB helps strengthen a growing force of businesses embracing an inclusive workforce.

"Minor League Baseball is uniquely positioned to advocate for positive change due to our geographical footprint, which shows that 76 percent of Americans live in a Minor League Baseball market," O'Conner added. "By joining other industries also seeking to tackle this critical issue, we hope to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplaces across the country."

The CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion is led by a steering committee of CEOs and leaders from Accenture, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Deloitte US, The Executive Leadership Council, Ernst & Young, General Atlantic, KPMG, New York Life, Proctor & Gamble and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). The coalition will come together for it's first-ever CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion Summit this November, which O'Conner will attend.