The Show Before the Show: Episode 113
Padres prospect Quantrill discusses unique 2016 Draft experience
By MiLB.com | June 8, 2017 1:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Video: #113: San Diego Padres' Cal Quantrill
Episode 113
Recommended reading:
- MLB.com's top 200 2017 Draft rankings
- Promo Watch: Nerding out in Lake Elsinore
- On the Road: Rancho's veteran Rallysaurus
Three Strikes (4:40)
- The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft begins next Monday, so Tyler and Sam preview which names might be heard first.
- A theme of this year's Draft seems to be potential two-way players. Our co-hosts debate whether some of the Draft's top talents could both pitch and play the field once they reach the Minors.
- Tyler and Sam look back on the 2016 Draft to see how some of last year's first-round picks are faring in their first full seasons.
Cal Quantrill interview (31:26)
- The Padres' No. 2 prospect joins the show to talk about his unique path to the Draft last year. The Stanford product had to sit out his junior season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, limiting him to bullpen sessions in front of scouts. The right-hander talks about his approach in those bullpen sessions, when he knew it was possibility the Padres would take him at No. 8 and how he was able to sign fairly quickly.
Ben's Biz Banter (48:30)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill discusses the GEEKend 4 promotion in Lake Elsinore and his story on the iron man behind Rancho Cucamonga mascot Tremor the Rallysaurus.
A brief discussion with Kelsie Heneghan on misogyny in sports (1:01:27)
Wrapping up (1:09:32)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More