The Show Before the Show: Episode 114
Angels top pick Adell discusses road to becoming first-rounder
By MiLB.com | June 15, 2017 1:55 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #114: Draft recap, new Angels prospect Adell
Episode 114
Three Strikes (2:12)
- The Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft took place this week, and Tyler and Sam open with a discussion about the names that were called in the first round on Monday.
- The Minor League All-Star season is nearly upon us with several All-Star rosters announced in the last week. The two co-hosts talk about which All-Star Games they're most looking forward to, and things get a little awkward.
- Finally, the Brewers have made a habit out of bringing up top prospects with Brett Phillips, Lewis Brinson and Josh Hader all making their Major League debuts recently. The guys opine on what that means in Milwaukee.
Jo Adell interview (32:00)
- The Angels took Kentucky high-school outfielder Jo Adell with the 10th pick of the first round on Monday. Before he heard his name called, Adell talked to Sam about the showcase circuit and when he knew he was good enough to eventually go pro in baseball.
Ben's Biz Banter (38:48)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back for his regular podcast segment to talk about how the Isotopes will become the Albuquerque Green Chile Cheeseburgers on Friday and Terrance Tucker, the Lake Elsinore employee he met who not only runs the clubhouse but also serves as the director of community and player relations.
Wrapping up (57:20)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast.