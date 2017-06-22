The Show Before the Show: Episode 115
Rockies' Rodgers, D-backs' Jeter join from CAL All-Star Game
By MiLB.com | June 22, 2017 2:35 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section.
Video: #115: Top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers
Episode 115
Three Strikes (4:28)
- The podcast starts on a down note with the news that No. 2 overall prospect Gleyber Torres will miss the rest of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery this week. Tyler and Sam discuss some misconceptions about the elbow injury and what it means for Torres' future.
- Class A Short Season and Rookie-level leagues are getting underway, so our hosts name the prospects they'll be watching the rest of the summer in the lower levels.
- It's also about the halfway mark for most Minor Leagues, and while there have been plenty of impressive performances, there have also been some disappointing ones. Tyler and Sam pick prospects capable of turning things around in the second half.
Brendan Rodgers and Bud Jeter (42:07)
- MiLB.com's Josh Jackson traveled to the California League All-Star Game in Visalia to talk to top Rockies prospect Brendan Rodgers about his killer first half for Lancaster and D-backs pitcher Bud Jeter about being back in the Cal League's Midsummer Classic.
Tyler and Sam on promotions (47:37)
- On the same day this week's episode was recorded, news broke that Rodgers was heading to Double-A Hartford. Why wait until then? The two hosts break down the timing and reasoning behind the promotions of certain top prospects and how strategies differ by farm system.
Wrapping up (1:06:33)
