The Show Before the Show: Episode 120
Tyler, Sam talk new top 100 ranking, Potomac's Costanza Night
By MiLB.com | July 27, 2017 2:30 PM ET
Check out the latest episode of The Show Before the Show, MiLB.com's official podcast. A segment rundown is listed below, in case you want to skip to a particular section. Like the podcast? Subscribe, rate and review The Show Before the Show on iTunes. The podcast is also available via the Stitcher app. Send your questions and feedback to podcast@milb.com. You can follow hosts Tyler Maun (@TylerMaun) and Sam Dykstra (@SamDykstraMiLB) on Twitter.
Video: #120: Breaking down the new Top 100 Prospects
Episode 120
Recommended reading:
- MLB.com's updated top-100 prospect rankings
- Red Sox calling up Devers from Triple-A
- Mariners, Cardinals swap O'Neill, Gonzales
- P-Nats' George Costanza Appreciation Night
- Promo Watch: Bowie Baysox honor David Bowie
Three Strikes (2:25)
- MLBPipeline.com released its updated top-100 overall prospect rankings this week, so Tyler and Sam spend a good chunk of this week's show breaking down the biggest movers and trends associated with the new group.
- The site's No. 4 overall prospect Rafael Devers not only jumped up the list, but was also called up for his Major League debut with the Red Sox. The guys discuss the 20-year-old third baseman's readiness and his role with the AL East leaders.
- The Mariners and Cardinals completed a fun deal involving two prospects. Tyler O'Neill was sent to St. Louis while Marco Gonzales went the other way to Seatte. Tyler and Sam talk about what the trade means for both prospects and why these types of deals should happen more often.
Promo Watch (25:25)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hil is off this week in preparation for his trip up the Eastern seaboard, so Tyler and Sam take over promotion discussion this week. Topics include Bowie's tribue to David Bowie and Potomac's George Costanza Appreciation Night. The hosts go particularly long on the latter because of the promotion's impressive thoroughness.
Wrapping up (49:59)
Listen to The Show Before the Show Podcast. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More