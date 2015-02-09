The Show Before the Show: Episode 160
Is Triple-A necessary for super prospects dominating Double-A?
May 17, 2018 1:45 PM ET
Three Strikes (2:00)
- Shortly after last week's podcast went up, the Nationals promoted 19-year-old outfielder Juan Soto from Class A Advanced Potomac to Double-A Harrisburg. Tyler and Sam break down Soto's fast start in 2018 and what the Nationals see in him.
- Twins prospect Wander Javier will miss the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left (i.e., non-throwing) shoulder. The co-hosts discuss the long-term impact for the 19-year-old shortstop.
- Not every big-name prospect in the Minors has gotten off to a strong start. Tyler and Sam give their picks for which struggling prospects are capable of turning things around.
Is Triple-A necessary after Double-A dominance? (24:28)
- Top Blue Jays prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has little left to prove with Double-A New Hampshire. The 19-year-old third baseman is hitting .415/.459/.696 with seven homers, one triple, 15 doubles and 40 RBIs through 34 games. He's ready for a new challenge. But is it worth sending him to Triple-A Buffalo? Or should he jump straight to the Majors with Toronto? Tyler and Sam offer their opinions.
Ben's Biz Banter (42:45)
- MiLB.com's Benjamin Hill is back with tales from his recent trips to Harrisburg, Lakewood and Lehigh Valley. Ben also previews some of the best promotions the Minors has to offer this weekend.
Wrapping up (1:00:18)
