Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 15

Southeast is where it's at: It seemed like the Minors' best performances Wednesday took place in the southeastern portion of the United States. Braves No. 13 prospect Bryse Wilson struck out 13 over eight innings in Gwinnett, Georgia. Marlins No. 22 prospect Joe Dunand homered twice for Double-A Jacksonville. Twins No. 2 prospect Alex Kirilloff had his own four-hit game for Class A Advanced Fort Myers. And Astros No. 8 prospect J.B. Bukauskas continued his scoreless streak in the Carolina League.

Video: Gwinnett's Wilson registers 13th K

Who stayed hot

Orioles LHP Zac Lowther, Class A Advanced Frederick: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 92 pitches, 61 strikes -- This was the No. 18 Orioles prospect's fourth quality start in five outings and his fifth straight appearance allowing two or fewer runs. He has a 1.44 ERA with 34 strikeouts and eight walks over 31 1/3 innings in that span. Lowther led the Minors in ERA for much of the first half but he's since fallen back to ninth among full-season pitchers with a 2.11 mark in 106 2/3 innings between Frederick and Class A Delmarva. (Obviously, that's still incredibly good.) The 22-year-old southpaw may not have a plus pitch in his arsenal, but he gets by with extensions and deception in his delivery. Lowther has struck out 31.7 percent of the batters he's faced in 2018 -- the seventh-highest rate among Minor Leaguers with at least 80 innings this season.

Who needed this one

Rangers OF Leody Taveras, Class A Advanced Down East: 3-for-5, HR, 3B, 3 RBI, R -- The Rangers' top prospect has had his share of stumbles in the Carolina League. The 19-year-old has hit just .242/.306/.331 with five homers and 15 steals in 114 games. But on Wednesday, Taveras showed what's possible when all of his tools click. The switch-hitter's eight total bases were a season high while his three hits matched a 2018 best, achieved on four previous occasions. The Rangers have been semi-aggressive with the center fielder since signing him out of the Dominican Republic in 2015, so while the statistical performance may not be there yet, there's still a lot to believe in. Taveras features a potentially plus hit tool, plus speed and impressive defensive ability.

The unexpected

Braves RHP Bryse Wilson, Triple-A Gwinnett: 8 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 13 K, 98 pitches, 72 strikes -- This usually goes to a performance that didn't get a full write-up on MiLB.com, but there was no performance more unexpected than Wilson's gem. Put aside the fact that he allowed 10 earned runs over his first two Triple-A starts. Many promising arms have come through Gwinnett this season with Mike Soroka, Kolby Allard, Kyle Wright and Touki Toussaint the most notable. Yet, none of them -- and no other pitcher in Gwinnett history -- has struck out more batters than Wilson's 13. More on the outing in Andrew Battifarano's story here.

Best matchup

Brusdar Graterol vs. Brendan McKay: The Twins' No. 4 prospect had his strong start overshadowed by Kirilloff's big night, but Graterol still impressed by allowing just one earned run on three hits and three walks over seven frames in Fort Myers' 3-2 win over Charlotte. The 19-year-old right-hander was tested against the left-handed-hitting McKay and passed by striking him out swinging in the first and third innings and getting him to ground out in the sixth. That battle could prove crucial with Charlotte holding just a half-game lead over Fort Myers in the Florida State League South Division second-half standings.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Phillies RHP Adonis Medina, Class A Advanced Clearwater: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K, 87 pitches, 63 strikes -- The Phillies' No. 3 prospect is Rule 5-eligible this offseason and looks like a major candidate to be added to the Phillies' 40-man roster, given his plus fastball and impressive changeup. This gem was the second time in five starts that Medina struck out a dozen batters. Though his 4.39 ERA might not jump out in the FSL, Medina ranks second among the circuit's qualifiers with a 26.7 percent K rate. Consistency will be a focus for the 21-year-old right-hander at Double-A next season.