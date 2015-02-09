Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 26

Various degrees of Triple-A: Triple-A is meant to be the final proving ground for prospects before potentially making the jump to the Majors, and three prospects succeeded Sunday from different stages in their development. Dodgers top prospect Alex Verdugo, who is likely headed to Los Angeles when rosters expand in September, picked up three hits to break out of a slump with Oklahoma City. Top White Sox prospect Eloy Jimenez stayed hot by reaching base four times and improving his Triple-A slash line to .364/.407/.620 -- though Chicago will likely hold his debut until spring 2019. Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis may have only just arrived with Pawtucket on Friday, but he picked up three hits of his own and is now 8-for-14 (.571) in three games since joining the PawSox.

Video: Charlotte's Jimenez opens scoring with triple

Who stayed hot

Orioles RHP Dean Kremer, Double-A Bowie: 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 8 K, 95 pitches, 64 strikes -- The Orioles' No. 16 prospect continued to shine Sunday in his seventh start with Bowie since coming over from the Dodgers in the Manny Machado trade. Kremer tossed his second consecutive six-inning outing and is now 4-2 with a 2.29 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 43 strikeouts over 39 1/3 innings with the Baysox. His 168 strikeouts across both systems rank fourth in all the Minors. The O's are hoping the 2016 14th-rounder can continue to build off his plus fastball and above-average curve to add to the pitching depth the system so desperately needs.

Who needed this one

Red Sox 3B Bobby Dalbec, Double-A Portland: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2 K -- The No. 6 Red Sox prospect "needed" this one insofar as the home run he hit put him in a three-way tie with Peter Alonso and Ibandel Isabel for the Minor League lead with 32 on the season. That aside, it was also his first homer in two weeks, and he entered Sunday's game in Reading having gone just 4-for-27 with 11 strikeouts in his previous seven games. The 2016 fourth-rounder's carrying tool will remain his power, though he's a solid defender with a strong arm at third base as well. He's put himself in position for a potential 2019 Major League debut, and a Joe Bauman Home Run Award would only help his case.

Video: Dalbec leaves yard for Sea Dogs

The unexpected

A's OF Greg Deichmann, Class A Advanced Stockton: 2-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, 2 K -- The A's took Deichmann in the second round of the 2017 Draft out of LSU for his power potential, but it's been a rough offensive season for him in 2018. Oakland's No. 13 prospect suffered a wrist injury in late April and didn't return to the Stockton lineup until July 28. He's hitting .205/.255/.432 in 24 games since coming back, but after Sunday, five of his 18 hits over that span have gone over the fence. With the way the wrist problem sapped Deichmann of his hitting potential, it's been a bit of a lost summer, but his first career multi-homer game should ease the pain before the season comes to a close.

Best matchup

Brendan McKay vs. Mickey Moniak: A matchup between the 2016 first overall pick and the 2017 fourth overall pick is always going to draw some intrigue, even if the former has seen his stock drop in 2018. That said, Moniak has made notable improvements over the second half, hitting .282/.333/.468 since July 1, so this was also a good test of his progress in a lefty-lefty matchup as Class A Advanced Clearwater hosted Charlotte in the second game of a doubleheader. McKay struck out the Threshers' No. 3 hitter in the first inning, but Moniak got some revenge with an opposite-field single two frames later. McKay lasted only four innings, giving up one earned run on seven hits and a walk while striking out three. Moniak finished 1-for-4 with two punchouts.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Mariners 1B Evan White, Class A Advanced Modesto: 3-for-4, 3B, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, K -- Modesto is one game behind Visalia for the California League North Division second-half title, and that's about the only thing holding the Mariners' No. 2 prospect from jumping to Double-A Arkansas. With Sunday's showing, White is hitting .405/.477/.784 with five homers, three triples, seven doubles and 23 RBIs in 19 games this month with the Nuts. His season average in the Cal League is up to .302, the first time it's been above .300 since June 29. Having already been named to the circuit's end-of-season All-Star team, White has little to prove in the Class A Advanced circuit, other than a chance to lift his club to collective glory. If Modesto doesn't make the playoffs, it's a safe bet that White will join Arkansas, which has already clinched a spot in the Texas League postseason.