Prospect Roundup: Games of Aug. 6

FSL is the place to be: Minor League Twitter was ablaze Monday night when Yankees No. 12 prospect Deivi Garcia was perfect through seven innings for Class A Advanced Tampa in what was meant to be a seven-inning game. However, Tampa and Clearwater were tied, 0-0, after seven, and the perfecto came to an end on an error by shortstop Diego Castillo to open the eighth. The Tarpons completed the no-hitter but lost, 1-0, and because of the still-new Minor League extra-innings rule that has a runner start on second base, it was possible they could have completed the perfect game and lost. A matchup of the last two No. 1 overall picks -- Royce Lewis and Casey Mize -- also took place in the FSL, with Lewis going deep off the Tigers right-hander and finishing with two homers on the night .

Who stayed hot

Padres INF Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, BB, K -- MLB.com's No. 22 overall prospect has begun August by going 10-for-23 (.435) with a homer, a triple and three doubles through six games. That's already just one fewer extra-base hit than he collected over 20 games in July. Urias's stock is directly tied to his overall hit tool, and though his hitting has been inconsistent over the full season, he's maintained a .386 on-base percentage. His 117 wRC+, thanks to that strong OBP, is good for anyone, let alone a player who began the season as the only 20-year-old in the PCL. Urias, who turned 21 in June, remains the Padres' long-term solution at second base, and could arrive in San Diego by September. At the very least, he should enter Spring Training in competition to win the Major League job at the keystone.

Video: El Paso's Urias goes yard

Who needed this one

Astros OF/1B Yordan Alvarez, Triple-A Fresno: 1-for-5, HR, 3 RBI -- MLB.com's No. 41 overall prospect hasn't gotten off to a great start in Triple-A. After hitting .325 in 43 games with Double-A Corpus Christi, Alvarez is hitting .202 through his first 25 games with Fresno. Power has been his saving grace in the past month, with three of his last five hits clearing the fence. He has six homers with the Grizzlies and 18 in 68 games on the season. The 6-foot-5, left-handed slugger is still looking for a positive regression of his .207 BABIP to boost his overall batting line.

Video: Fresno's Alvarez clocks a three-run shot

The unexpected

Indians RHP Luis Oviedo, Class A Lake County: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 4 BB, 4 K, 77 pitches, 46 strikes -- Making his Class A debut at Great Lakes, the Indians' No. 10 prospect was expected to fill up the zone and keep batters off-balance with his four-pitch mix -- Oviedo fanned 61 and walked only 10 in 48 innings with Class A Short Season Mahoning Valley before the promotion. Instead, the 19-year-old right-hander walked as many Loons as he struck out but still managed to finish out five scoreless frames. Oviedo left the New York-Penn League with a 1.88 ERA, so zeros are nothing new for him, but this method of delivering them was. It's unlikely to continue working in Class A, however, with more patient hitters willing to test his control.

Best matchup

Shane Baz vs. Nolan Gorman: The actual best matchup of the day was the battle of No. 1 overall picks Casey Mize and Royce Lewis mentioned above. The Appalachian League provided its own battle of first-rounders in 2017 12th overall pick Baz and Gorman, the No. 19 overall selection in this year's Draft, as Bristol hosted Johnson City. On the same day he was named Appy League Player of the Week, Gorman walked against Baz in the first, flew out to left in the third and struck out swinging in the fifth. He finished 1-for-3 with the free pass. The Bristol starter struck out six and allowed four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 scoreless innings to lead his side to a 2-1 win in the first game of a doubleheader. It was Baz's first scoreless start since his season debut on June 20.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Astros OF Kyle Tucker, Triple-A Fresno: 2-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 3 R, K, SB -- As covered in last week's Toolshed, Tucker is among the prospects who could use strong Augusts. He was sent back down to the Minors on the first day of the month after hitting just .156 with a .462 OPS in 16 Major League games. On Monday, he got back to doing what he does best -- delivering power and speed. The Astros' No. 2 prospect hit his first long ball since being optioned and stole a base for the second straight game. He's hitting .305/.370/.513 over 86 games with Fresno, and with 15 homers and 16 steals, he's the only PCL member of the 15-15 club. Tucker will definitely return to Houston when rosters expand in September, but his role will be determined by his results in the next few weeks.

Video: Fresno's Tucker blasts two-run homer