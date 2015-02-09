Prospect Roundup: Games of July 29

Opposites in the lower levels: Two lower-level performances stood out in completely different ways Sunday. Marlins No. 10 prospect Trevor Rogers took a no-hitter into the eighth inning and ended up setting a career high with 12 strikeouts for Class A Greensboro. While Rogers was keeping offenses quiet, the lineups for Rookie-level Ogden and Idaho Falls were being incredibly loud . Led by eight RBIs from Dodgers No. 23 prospect Ronny Brito, the Raptors took the game, 20-19, with the two teams combining for 32 hits, 23 walks and 15 extra-base hits.

Who stayed hot

Rays SS Wander Franco, Rookie-level Princeton: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R -- The 17-year-old shortstop has reached base in 29 straight games dating back to June 23 and is batting .363/.409/.630 with seven homers, five triples and five doubles in 33 games on the season. He has nine strikeouts and 11 walks in 149 plate appearances, and his 163 wRC+ ranks sixth among Appalachian League qualifiers. All of this comes despite the fact he's the age of most American high-school juniors. The Dominican Republic native's hot start to his professional career -- and the above-average tools he's displayed across the board -- have propelled him to the No. 41 overall spot in MLB.com's updated prospect rankings.

Who needed this one

Orioles OF Yusniel Diaz, Double-A Bowie: 1-for-2, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB -- The Orioles' newest top prospect, who was acquired from the Dodgers for Manny Machado, went just 2-for-25 (.080) with no extra-base hits and six strikeouts in his first seven games with the Baysox. It was just a rough stretch for an otherwise toolsy outfielder who was hitting .314/.428/.477 with six homers in 59 games in the Texas League before the trade. It was encouraging to see him connect on his first homer in orange and black at Harrisburg, and Baltimore fans should soon see what makes Diaz MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect.

Video: Diaz blasts first Orioles homer for Bowie

The unexpected

Cardinals 3B Elehuris Montero, Class A Peoria: 4-for-5, 4 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R -- The Cardinals' No. 8 prospect is enjoying a breakout season with a .323/.382/.531 line with 14 homers in 94 games. His 25 doubles rank fourth in the Midwest League. But expecting a player to tie a franchise and league record is a whole different matter, and that's exactly what the 19-year-old third baseman did Sunday with his four doubles. After hitting only five homers in the Gulf Coast League last season, Montero is developing home-run power, but on Sunday he showed he can still find the alleys.

Best matchup

Franklyn Kilome vs. Ke'Bryan Hayes: This was Kilome's first start since being dealt to the Mets from the Phillies for Asdrubal Cabrera, and not only did he stay in the Eastern League, he got to face the same Altoona club he pitched against in his final Reading start on July 22. That meant a rematch with MLB.com's No. 55 overall prospect in Hayes, who doubled off Kilome in their previous matchup. The newest Binghamton starter again gave up a two-bagger to the Altoona third baseman in the first inning before getting him to pop out to the catcher in the third and walking him in the sixth. Kilome finished with three earned runs allowed on six hits and a walk in his seven frames as the Rumble Ponies fell to the Curve, 4-3. Hayes is 2-for-10 with two doubles and two strikeouts against Kilome this season.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Angels OF Michael Hermosillo, Triple-A Salt Lake: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2B, 4 RBI, 2 R, K -- The Angels have brought up their No. 12 prospect numerous times this season, including for a brief spell from July 10-13, and this performance should ensure he'll be back before long. Hermosillo basically provided the entire Salt Lake offense in a 9-5 loss to Nashville, notching his second two-homer game of the season. Those were the only two long balls either side hit -- a rarity at a homer-friendly stadium like Smith's Ballpark. The 23-year-old outfielder is hitting .277/.375/.496 with 11 homers and 10 steals in 61 games at Triple-A this season. He may be just 6-for-39 (.154) with 11 strikeouts in the Majors, but with the Angels looking less and less like postseason contenders, the club will want to get a more extended look at Hermosillo to see where he fits in their long-term plans.

Video: Salt Lake's Hermosillo clouts a second homer