Prospect Roundup: Games of June 7

Don't play the hits -- Thursday was the seventh day of June, but it featured the month's third no-hitter in the form of Paul Balestrieri's gem for Class A Peoria. It also happened to be the second straight day with a no-no in the Midwest League -- the second time in 2018 no-hitters have been thrown on back-to-back days. The Midwest League also accounts for five of the 12 Minor League no-hitters thrown this season. Hickory's A.J. Alexy, Akron's Triston McKenzie and Reading's Ranger Suarez each allowed two hits or fewer in their own impressive starts. Offense usually increases with the temperature, but Minor League arms did plenty to keep bats cold on Thursday.

Video: Chiefs' Balestrieri finishes off no-hitter

Who stayed hot

Padres SS Fernando Tatis Jr., Double-A San Antonio: 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI -- The fact that a 1-for-4 showing is almost an off-night for the Padres' top prospect -- even when the one hit is a homer -- speaks to how hot he's been. Tatis has reached base in 15 straight games dating back to May 22 and has collected 11 extra-base hits while striking out only 10 times in that span. After a rough April, the 19-year-old shortstop is hitting .347/.417/.632 with eight homers, two triples and 13 doubles over 35 games since the beginning of May. His 1.049 OPS over that time is tops in the Texas League. Remember that he was the circuit's youngest player to crack an Opening Day roster. Tthe right-handed slugger has belayed any concerns that his breakout 2017 was a flash in the pan.

Video: San Antonio's Tatis hits two-run homer

Who needed this one

Braves RHP Ian Anderson, Class A Advanced Florida: 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 5 K, 99 pitches, 60 strikes -- The Braves' No. 5 prospect has three potentially above-average pitches in his fastball, curveball and changeup, but control and inefficiency can be issues. That was the case last Sunday, when he needed 55 pitches to get through two innings before being pulled. Thursday's quality outing was a 180-degree turn. Anderson went seven innings for just the second time in his career and now owns a 3.53 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 24 walks in 51 frames this season. As his 99 pitches indicate, the Braves are taking off the restrictions that previously held the upstate New York native back. He just has to find the zone with more regularity to make the most of this new freedom.

The unexpected

Blue Jays OF/1B Ryan Noda, Class A Lansing: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 2 RBI, 2 R -- As covered in a Toolshed back in April, Noda is building one of the most interesting resumes in the Minors. The Blue Jays' No. 17 prospect knows how to take a free pass -- his 24.9 percent walk rate leads the Minors and his .444 OBP sits atop the Midwest League leaderboard. But he hasn't hit for average (.229) or power, having entered Thursday's game with just one homer in his first 48 games. So it was notable that he went deep not once but twice last night in Bowling Green. It's the first career two-homer game for the 2017 15th-rounder out of the University of Cincinnati.

Best matchup

Triston McKenzie vs. Bo Bichette -- After being held back at extended spring training, the Indians' No. 2 prospect finally made his season debut with Double-A Akron on Thursday ... only to face MLB.com's No. 9 overall prospect. (Vladimir Guerrero Jr. would have been in this spot, but he was put on the seven-day disabled list with a leg injury.) Despite the time off, McKenzie had no issues handling Bichette, getting the New Hampshire shortstop to bounce out to first base in the first inning. Bichette did get some small revenge by walking on five pitches in the fourth inning before McKenzie exited after five frames. More on the right-hander's start in Michael Avallone's story here.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Phillies RHP Enyel De Los Santos, Triple-A Lehigh Valley: 8 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 K, 87 pitches, 64 strikes -- The last time the Phillies' No. 12 prospect failed to throw a quality start was on April 29 -- when he fell one out shy of the designation in a still-scoreless outing. De Los Santos leads the International League with a 1.63 ERA and ranks third with a 1.01 WHIP. He's struck out 69 batters in 66 1/3 innings, and his K rate has risen from 22.4 percent last season at Double-A in the Padres system to 26.3 percent in his first season with the Phils. There may not be an obvious role for him right now on the big club -- Philadelphia starters rank third in the Majors with a 7.6 collective WAR -- but for a young team trying to contend, it's good to have De Los Santos is looking ready to contribute.