Prospect Roundup: Games of May 6

Wait, what?: It doesn't have to be all no-hitters and three-homer games. Franmil Reyes hit his eighth homer in his last five games for Triple-A El Paso. Zach Plesac's 74-pitch shutout -- yes, that's over nine innings -- for Class A Advanced Lynchburg also astonished. Keep your head on a swivel when surfing Minor League box scores because there are no nights off.

Who stayed hot

White Sox OF Eloy Jimenez, Double-A Birmingham: 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, R -- This was the No. 4 overall prospect's sixth straight multi-hit game, and the right-handed slugger is 18-for-45 (.400) with four homers, five doubles and 14 RBIs during a 10-game hitting streak. Despite not debuting until April 19 due to a left pectoral strain, Jimenez has moved into a tie for the league lead with six homers in just 17 games. He was featured in Friday's Toolshed about prospects who could soon be promoted, and the weekend has only improved his case.

Who needed this one

Brewers RHP Corbin Burnes, Triple-A Colorado Springs: 7 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 13 K, 92 pitches, 69 strikes -- The Brewers' No. 2 prospect entered Sunday with a 5.47 ERA and had struck out just 12 batters over his previous three starts. Yeah, he needed this one. More from the right-hander's gem in Josh Horton's story for MiLB.com here.

The unexpected

Rays 2B/OF Brandon Lowe, Double-A Montgomery: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R, BB, K, 2 SB -- The homer, the double and the three hits overall weren't out of character for the Rays' No. 15 prospect. Lowe is tied for the Southern League lead (with Jimenez and five others) with six homers, and his 16 extra-base hits total trail only Austin Riley's in the circuit. Less expected were his two stolen bases, a new single-game career high. Lowe, whom MLB.com has given a 40 speed grade, entered the day with two thefts in his previous 26 games. Lowe is muscling his way into the Rays' plans as evidenced by his move to part-time work in left field -- an effort by Tampa Bay to get him playing time in a system deep with infield talent. If he can become even a moderate threat on the basepaths, the 2015 third-rounder's rise could happen even more quickly.

Best matchup

Jesus Luzardo vs. Rougned Odor: The A's made an aggressive move to promote their No. 2 prospect to Double-A Midland so he could see more challenging hitters. How about facing a Major Leaguer? Odor, rehabbing a hamstring injury with Frisco, grounded out to second in the first inning against the left-hander and then ripped an 0-1 RBI double to center in the third. That would be the only run Luzardo would surrender in the outing. He finished with one earned run on three hits and a walk while striking out seven in five innings to his first Double-A win. Luzardo's third Double-A start was very strong, but Odor's two-bagger should be a humble reminder that the 20-year-old still has a way to go before he's ready to regularly face Major Leaguers.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Padres 2B Luis Urias, Triple-A El Paso: 4-for-5, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, BB, 4 R -- Reyes has gotten all the headlines with the Chihuahuas for his recent surge, but don't forget about MLB.com's No. 35 overall prospect, who showed off one of the Minors' best hit tools Sunday. This was Urias' first four-hit game of he season -- he had four for Double-A San Antonio last year -- pushing his season line to .305/.431/.463 through 25 games. He started at shortstop Sunday but has received 19 of his 25 starts at second base in 2018 with shortstops Freddy Galvis and Fernando Tatis Jr. both in the organization. With Carlos Asuaje and Jose Pirela holding down the position in the Majors, Padres second basemen collectively rank 28th in baseball with a combined -0.6 WAR. The position is ready for the taking, and with the organization pushing Joey Lucchesi and Eric Lauer up to The Show quickly, it shouldn't be long before they do the same with their No. 3 prospect.

Others of note

Twins LHP Stephen Gonsalves, Triple-A Rochester: 6 2/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 9 K, 94 pitches, 58 strikes: Even after a promotion to the International League, MLB.com's No. 77 overall prospect continues to be nearly untouchable. He's holding opposing batters to a .134 average between Double-A and Triple-A and has 39 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings.

Nationals OF Juan Soto, Class A Advanced Potomac: 3-for-4, HR, RBI, R, K -- The Nationals' No. 2 prospect has already surpassed his home run total from Hagerstown (five) in four fewer games with his sixth Potomac blast Sunday. His 1.322 OPS is tops in the Minors and his 11 homers rank second.

Padres 3B Hudson Potts, Class A Advanced Lake Elsinore: 3-for-4, HR, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R -- The Padres' No. 16 prospect doesn't have the best hit tool, but his power is not in doubt. Potts is hitting .270/.322/.541 with seven homers and nine doubles in 29 games after Sunday's performance against Modesto.