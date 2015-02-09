Minor League Baseball's FIELD Program prepares diverse students for the business of baseball

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 6, 2019 - Minor League Baseball ™ (MiLB™) today announced it will once again host its FIELD (Fostering Inclusion through Education and Leadership Development) Program from June 10-15 at the Jackie Robinson Training Complex in Vero Beach, Florida. The FIELD Program , an integral part of the MiLB Diversity Initiative, engages the next generation of diverse leaders in sports business.

Thirty-two current students and recent college graduates are expected to participate in this year's program. The six-day curriculum will expose participants to the baseball industry through a combination of professional development workshops, skill-specific training, networking sessions with MiLB and MLB executives and hands-on learning opportunities, including a visit to an MiLB ballpark. FIELD Program alumni will also return to participate as speakers and mentors to this year's class.

"This is the largest class in our four-year history, and we've packed as much into the agenda as possible to create an unforgettable experience that will prepare participants for the next step in their careers," said Vincent Pierson, director of diversity & inclusion for Minor League Baseball. "More than half of last year's participants are currently working for a Minor League Baseball team, a testament to the program's success."

This year's FIELD Program features keynote speakers Billy Bean and Dr. Richard Lapchick. Bean serves as the vice president and special assistant to Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. During his nearly five years with MLB, Bean has focused on baseball's social responsibility initiatives and LGBT inclusion. Lapchick is the chair of the DeVos Sport Business Management Program at the University of Central Florida. The program focuses on ethics, diversity, leadership and community service while analyzing the role of sport in society and how the power of sport can help create more inclusive communities.

The 2019 FIELD Program class and their respective colleges or universities are as follows:

Allyson Bakos (University of San Francisco); Brittany Barber (University of Central Florida); Adrienne Brown (University of Florida); Louis Brown III (University of South Florida); Karly Deland (Ohio State University); Anthony Desir (Rutgers University); Martin Flores (Oakland University); Khaila Frederick (Bethune-Cookman University); Miguel Garcia Espinoza (University of South Florida); Oadiah Gassett (The Citadel); DeAnna Glover (University of Central Florida); Brandee Grate (East Carolina University); Jordan Harding (Skidmore College); Amber Hutson (University of Central Florida); Bridget Johnson (University of South Florida); Destiny Jones (The Ohio State University); Kristen Kinney (University of Massachusetts Amherst); Brandon Lewis (Johnson & Wales University); Jaime Lopez (Graceland University); Jose Lopez (University of Central Florida); Faith McKie (Claflin University); Jalen Mitchell (Howard University); Manuel Osaba (Florida State University); Madison Perlmutter (University of Massachusetts Amherst); Andres Rodriguez (Mississippi College); Amber St. John (Pennsylvania State University); Gerald Taylor (Virginia State University); Amanda Tello-Figueroa (Loyola University Chicago); William Thomas (University of Central Florida); Ishita Tibrewal (Mount Holyoke College); Devin Walker (Virginia State University); Caitlin Wallen (University of North Carolina-Wilmington).

For more information about Minor League Baseball's Diversity Initiative, visit www.MiLB.com/about/diversity.

