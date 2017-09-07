Photos of the Week: Aug. 31 - Sept. 6

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Auburn's Armond Upshaw makes a diving catch Sept. 2 against West Virginia. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Rainbows appeared over Inland Empire on Aug. 31 after the 66ers beat San Jose. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

Colorado Springs' Bubba Derby pitches against Memphis on Sept. 1. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Frederick's Randolph Gassaway loses his grip on a fly ball hit to the wall on Sept. 3. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)

Salt Lake's Francisco Arcia and Fresno's A.J. Reed greet each other at first base on Sept. 3 during a Pacific Coast League game. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

Salt Lake's Jose Briceno talks to a Little Leaguer before a Triple-A game on Sept. 4. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)

Colorado Springs Sky Sox outfielder Kyle Wren (left) gets pumped before the game against the Memphis Redbirds on Sept. 4. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Sacramento's Slade Heathcott gets a Powerade bath from Jae-Gyun Hwang after hitting a walk-off home run against El Paso on Sept 4. Sacramento hit seven homers in the contest, winning 10-9 in 10 innings. (Ralph Thompson/River Cats)

Chiefs fans show off some signs during Syracuse's final game of the year on Sept. 4. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Johnny Slater of the Clinton LumberKings makes a running catch against Burlington on Sept. 3. (Travis Berg)

Twins top prospect and No. 1 overall Draft pick Royce Lewis signs autographs for a long line of Kernels fans in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 4 following his promotion to Class A. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)

Syracuse's Anthony Alford was all smiles after throwing out Jhonatan Solano at the plate on Sept. 4. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier poses for a selfie on Sept. 6 during a game with Double-A Trenton. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Binghamton's Patrick Biondi steals third base while Trenton's Dante Bichette Jr. charges on Sept. 6. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Rumble Ponies mascot Rowdy hands a cup of water to an Eastern League umpire during a game on Sept. 7. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

The Dunedin Blue Jays celebrate after earning a share of the Florida State League championship on Sept. 6. The Jays were co-champs after the playoffs were cut short ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Dunedin Blue Jays)

The Arizona League Giants celebrate winning their one-game semifinal against the Rangers on Sept. 4. (I.B. Lee/MiLB.com)

Corpus Christi's Arturo Michelena reacts during a walk-off celebration Sept. 3. (Tammy Tucker/MiLB.com)

The Palm Beach Cardinals celebrate after claiming a co-championship in the Florida State League on Sept. 6. (Cardinals)

Cedar Rapids' Jimmy Kerrigan makes a diving catch Sept. 4. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)