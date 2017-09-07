Photos of the Week: Aug. 31 - Sept. 6
Messy celebrations, diving grabs and bagpipes highlight the week
By Danny Wild / MiLB.com | September 7, 2017 2:52 PM ET
Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram
Auburn's Armond Upshaw makes a diving catch Sept. 2 against West Virginia. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Rainbows appeared over Inland Empire on Aug. 31 after the 66ers beat San Jose. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)
Colorado Springs' Bubba Derby pitches against Memphis on Sept. 1. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Frederick's Randolph Gassaway loses his grip on a fly ball hit to the wall on Sept. 3. (Patrick Cavey/MiLB.com)
Salt Lake's Francisco Arcia and Fresno's A.J. Reed greet each other at first base on Sept. 3 during a Pacific Coast League game. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)
Salt Lake's Jose Briceno talks to a Little Leaguer before a Triple-A game on Sept. 4. (Paul Asay/MiLB.com)
Colorado Springs Sky Sox outfielder Kyle Wren (left) gets pumped before the game against the Memphis Redbirds on Sept. 4. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)
Last week's top photos from around the Minors
Sacramento's Slade Heathcott gets a Powerade bath from Jae-Gyun Hwang after hitting a walk-off home run against El Paso on Sept 4. Sacramento hit seven homers in the contest, winning 10-9 in 10 innings. (Ralph Thompson/River Cats)
Chiefs fans show off some signs during Syracuse's final game of the year on Sept. 4. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Johnny Slater of the Clinton LumberKings makes a running catch against Burlington on Sept. 3. (Travis Berg)
Twins top prospect and No. 1 overall Draft pick Royce Lewis signs autographs for a long line of Kernels fans in Cedar Rapids on Sept. 4 following his promotion to Class A. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)
Syracuse's Anthony Alford was all smiles after throwing out Jhonatan Solano at the plate on Sept. 4. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Rehabbing Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier poses for a selfie on Sept. 6 during a game with Double-A Trenton. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Binghamton's Patrick Biondi steals third base while Trenton's Dante Bichette Jr. charges on Sept. 6. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
Rumble Ponies mascot Rowdy hands a cup of water to an Eastern League umpire during a game on Sept. 7. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)
The Dunedin Blue Jays celebrate after earning a share of the Florida State League championship on Sept. 6. The Jays were co-champs after the playoffs were cut short ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Dunedin Blue Jays)
The Arizona League Giants celebrate winning their one-game semifinal against the Rangers on Sept. 4. (I.B. Lee/MiLB.com)
Corpus Christi's Arturo Michelena reacts during a walk-off celebration Sept. 3. (Tammy Tucker/MiLB.com)
The Palm Beach Cardinals celebrate after claiming a co-championship in the Florida State League on Sept. 6. (Cardinals)
Cedar Rapids' Jimmy Kerrigan makes a diving catch Sept. 4. (Paul R. Gierhart/MiLB.com)
Danny Wild is an editor for MiLB.com. Follow his MLBlog column, Minoring in Twitter. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More