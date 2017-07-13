Photos of the Week: July 6-12

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

The Rochester Red Wings hosted "Tribute to Slapshot Night" at Frontier Field on July 8, celebrating the 40th anniversary of the release of the iconic movie with the original actors on hand. (Bare Antolos/Rochester Red Wings)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans second baseman Trent Giambrone holds a tag on Frederick Keys center fielder Glynn Davis as Davis comes off the base briefly during a game on July 9. (Ken Inness/MiLB.com)

Wearing a Rochester uniform after losing a bet, Syracuse GM Jason Smorol signs an autograph on July 9. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Angels star Mike Trout gives some time for autographs prior to his rehab start with Inland Empire on July 6. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)

A scoreboard crew member looks out during an Everett AquaSox game on July 6. (Shari Sommerfeld/MiLB.com)

Lakeland's Cam Gibson and Jose Azocar sit in the dugout during a game against the Dunedin Blue Jays at Joker Marchant Stadium on July 6. (Tom Hagerty/MiLB.com)

Mike Trout gets high-fives after scoring one of three of his runs during his last rehab game with Inland Empire on July 9. (Fernando Gutierrez/MiLB.com)

San Francisco Giants lefty Madison Bumgarner waves to the fans after exiting a rehab start for San Jose on July 10. (Tim Cattera/MiLB.com)

Hudson Valley's Vidal Brujan and Andrew Gist pose before the start of a game on July 11. (Nick Musial/Hudson Valley Renegades)

Engelb Vielma takes a big hack for the Red Wings on July 5. (Bare Antolos/Rochester Red Wings)

A Trenton Thunder victory put a broad smile on Tommy the bat boy's face on July 7. (Rudy C. Jones/MiLB.com)

Edgar Corcino makes a diving catch for Rochester on July 9. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Everett's David Banuelos throws to second after a runner crosses the plate on July 8. (Jason Grohoske/Everett AquaSox)

Members of the Redland Little League All-Star Team show off signed baseballs by Mike Trout prior to the outfielder's last rehab start with the 66ers on July 9. (Fernando Gutierrez Jr./MiLB.com)