Photos of the Week: Sept. 7-13

Take a look back at the past week in the Minors with some of the best photos from MiLB.com's photographers. Want more? Follow @MiLB on Instagram

Kendall Coleman of the Staten Island Yankees eyes a pitch in the first game of the New York-Penn League semifinals against Hudson Valley on Sept. 9. (Sandy Tambone/MiLB.com)

The Chattanooga Lookouts celebrate a co-championship following a walkoff homer by Jonathan Rodriguez in the fifth and deciding game of the Southern League playoffs on Sept. 10. (Brian McLeod/MiLB.com)

More top photos from around the Minors

The Elizabethton Twins show off their banner after winning their first Appalachian League championship since 2012. (Appalachian League).

The Texas League North Division champion Tulsa Drillers celebrate on Sept. 10. (Jeremy Davis/MiLB.com)

Rehabbing Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard pitches for Class A Short Season Brooklyn on Sept. 7 against Staten Island. (Gordon Donovan/MiLB.com)

Sean Reynolds, Batavia's 6-foot-7 first baseman, does a split after an errant throw on Sept. 7 against Auburn. (Rick Nelson/MiLB.com)

Memphis Redbirds right fielder Tyler O'Neill jumps for a fly ball during Game 3 of the PCL American Division playoffs against Colorado Springs on Sept. 8. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Colorado Springs left fielder Kyle Wren catches a foul ball during Game 3 of the PCL American Division playoffs against Memphis on Sept. 8. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Tyler O'Neill makes a sliding catch during Game 4 of the PCL American Division playoffs on Sept. 9. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

The Redbirds celerate winning the PCL American Conference over Colorado Springs on Sept. 10. (Bobby Stevens/MiLB.com)

Midland RockHounds center fielder B.J. Boyd makes a diving catch on Sept. 10. (Dave Michael/MiLB.com)

The Down East Wood Ducks celebrate after winning a share of the Carolina League championship on Sept. 8. (Down East Wood Ducks)

The El Paso Chihuahuas celebrate after eliminating Reno in the PCL semifinals on Sept. 8. (El Paso Chihuahuas)

Zacrey Law and Taylor Walls of the Hudson Valley Renegades celebrate after Brendan McKay's walk-off sacrifice fly in the 13th inning beat the Vermont Lake Monsters in Game 1 of the New York-Penn League Championship Series at Dutchess Stadium on Sept. 13. (Danny Wild/MiLB.com)

The Lynchburg Hillcats celebrate after winning a share of the Carolina League championship on Sept. 9. (Lindsay Carico/Lynchburg Hillcats)

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders celebrate after winning their International League semifinals series on Sept. 10. (RailRiders)

The Ogden Raptors celebrate their return to the Pioneer League Championship Series on Sept. 12. (Kevin Johnson)

San Antonio third baseman Javier Guerra reacts in the dugout after the Missions are eliminated from the Texas League playoffs by Midland on Sept. 10. (Dave Michael/MiLB.com)