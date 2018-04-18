Prospect Roundup: Games of April 17

Art of fielding: The defensive side of the game doesn't often draw headlines, but when it does, it's often for the circus-like nature it can bring to the game. That was on full display Tuesday night. First, Double-A Mobile executed its first triple play since July 20, 2006 , thanks to first baseman Matt Thaiss and shortstop Connor Justus making quick moves on some bang-bang plays. Later, Triple-A Rochester third baseman Jermaine Curtis pulled off the always-fun hidden-ball trick. This story by Tyler Maun is well-worth a read to get Curtis' full breakdown on how he communicated with pitcher D.J. Baxendale and umpire Scott Costello to tag out Charlotte's Kevan Smith at the hot corner.

Video: Red Wings' Curtis pulls hidden-ball trick

Who stayed hot

Nationals OF Juan Soto, Class A Hagerstown: 4-for-5, 2 2B, RBI, R, 2 BB -- This is getting out of hand. The Nationals' No. 2 prospect keeps on trucking in his return to the South Atlantic League, going 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and a run scored in the first game of a doubleheader against Delmarva and then reaching base in all four of his plate appearances (two singles, two walks) in the nightcap. He's now hitting .415/.537/.902 with 10 extra-base hits and a 7/12 K/BB ratio through his first dozen games back with the Suns. His 1.439 OPS leads the Sally League with no other qualifier even eclipsing 1.200 at this early stage. Dating back to his injury-riddled 2017, Soto is hitting .378/.467/.646 over 35 Class A games. That's still a fairly small sample, but the fact that the left-handed slugger has been so dominant as a teenager in two separate stints is nothing short of incredible.

Who needed this one

Dodgers SS Gavin Lux, Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga: 2-for-3, 2 2B, 2 RBI, 2 R, 2 BB, CS -- The Dodgers' No. 13 prospect entered the day with a .209/.314/.233 line through his first 11 games in the California League but bumped that up to a much more palatable .239/.357/.304 by reaching base four times Tuesday. Of course, Lancaster's The Hangar is a good place for anyone to bust out of a mini slump, and the 2016 first-rounder could use more sustained success in his second full season. Lux hit just .244/.331/.362 with seven homers and 27 steals in 111 games at Class A Great Lakes in 2017 and will need to show positive offensive steps at Rancho or risk getting lost in the jumble of a loaded Dodgers system.

The unexpected

Indians LHP Sam Hentges, Class A Advanced Lynchburg: 6 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 97 pitches, 64 strikes -- The No. 17 Indians prospect's K total was his most in a single start since July 6, 2015 (in the complex-level Arizona League) and more than double his total from his first two starts of 2018 (nine). That's not the surprising part. Hentges has averaged more than a strikeout per inning during his time in the Minors with a career 10.5 K/9. Rather, it's surprising to see him take this well this quickly to Class A Advanced ball. The 21-year-old left-hander last pitched for a full-season affiliate in 2016, when he posted a 6.12 ERA in 14 starts for Class A Lake County. He underwent Tommy John surgery that same season, pitched in the Arizona and New York-Penn Leagues last year and got the bump to the Carolina League for 2018. By all signs, he's not only healthy but thriving. Hentges owns a 0.56 ERA and 0.94 WHIP with 19 strikeouts and three walks in his first three starts (16 innings). He's struggled with control issues in the past, so the fact that he's working in the zone right now is perhaps the most promising part of this run.

Best matchup

Jesus Luzardo vs. Mike Zunino: The hype train around the No. 2 A's prospect is gaining plenty of momentum, and he heaped even more coal into the engine with his start for Class A Advanced Stockton on Tuesday night that featured nine strikeouts over five hitless innings against Modesto. What makes this even more impressive is that the 20-year-old had to face rehabbing Mariners slugger Mike Zunino twice. Luzardo caught Zunino looking to end an eight-pitch at-bat in the first inning and got him to fly out to left field two frames later. With two plus pitches in his fastball and changeup to go with his excellent control, the Oakland left-hander doesn't need to add much to his already impressive resume. But winning two battles against a proven Major Leaguer can't hurt.

Who strengthened their promotion case

Brewers OF Brett Phillips, Triple-A Colorado Springs: 2-for-2, R, 2 BB, SB -- The Brewers' No. 6 prospect has some tough sledding trying to crack a Milwaukee outfield that got even more crowded with the additions of Lorenzo Cain and Christian Yelich, but performances like Tuesday's certainly help. The Brewers did bring up Phillips for a few days last week, when Yelich was hampered by an oblique injury, only to see him go 1-for-7 with four strikeouts. He's catching fire back in the Pacific Coast League, however, and is 8-for-18 (.444) with five walks and five extra-base hits in his last six games. The big club shouldn't be scared off by his brief spell in the Majors; Phillips, with his ability to drive the ball and take a free pass, is ready to help Milwaukee whenever they have an opening for him.

Others of note

Rangers OF Leody Taveras, Class A Advanced Down East: 2-for-4, 2 2B, 2 RBI, R -- Texas's top prospect got moved up after producing just a .672 OPS in his age-18 season at Class A Hickory but isn't struggling in the Carolina League yet. He's hitting .308 with an .802 OPS through 13 games with the Wood Ducks.

Brewers RHP Luis Ortiz, Double-A Biloxi: 6 1/3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 10 K, 95 pitches, 58 strikes -- This is the 22-year-old right-hander's third straight season at Double-A, but he may be ready to finally break through to the Minors' highest level. He owns a 1.56 ERA with 20 strikeouts and six walks in his first three appearances (17 1/3 innings) back with the Shuckers.

Blue Jays RHP T.J. Zeuch, Class A Advanced Dunedin: 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 8 K, 90 pitches, 60 strikes -- As his pitch count climbs, Zeuch's ERA goes the other direction. The Blue Jays' No. 9 prospect pitched 58 2/3 innings with Dunedin last season before suffering a back injury. He could get the bump to Double-A New Hampshire in the first half if more outings like Tuesday's follow.

Reds RHP Tony Santillan, Class A Advanced Daytona: 6 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 5 K, 1 HBP, 85 pitches, 54 strikes -- The Reds' No. 5 prospect still hasn't allowed an earned run in his first three Florida State League starts. He's fanned 18 and given up eight hits and four walks over 16 innings.