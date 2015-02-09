Prospect Roundup: Games of May 5

White Sox OF Luis Robert, Double-A Birmingham: 3-for-5, 3 H, 3 2B, 3 RBIs -- Seven hits in his last two games? Not too shabby. The fourth-ranked White Sox prospect crushed three doubles in the Barons' 7-4 loss to Chattanooga, one game after registering his first four hits at the Double-A level. Multi-hit contests are no stranger to MLB.com's No. 37 overall prospect -- he's already notched 14 of them this year between Birmingham and Class A Advanced Winston-Salem. Promoted to the Southern League Birmingham on Wednesday, the eighth-ranked outfield prospect went hitless in his first three games before breaking out Saturday. His .453 average led the Carolina League, while his eight dingers are tied for the top spot. Gameday box score

Brewers 2B Keston Hiura, Triple-A San Antonio: 3-for-4,1 2B, 2 R, 1 BB -- One step from the Major Leagues, Hiura is tearing up the Pacific Coast League. Milwaukee's top prospect notched his second three-hit game in as many days in the completion of a suspended contest. The 22-year-old UC Irvine product doubled and scored twice, recording the fourth three-hit night in his last 10 games. Hiura has a 70-grade hit tool, according to MLB Pipeline, boasts a a.346/.393/.757 line and ranks in the top five in the PCL in four offensive categories: hits (37), homers (10), OPS (1.060) and doubles (12). Gameday box score

Twins SS Royce Lewis, Class A Advanced Fort Myers: 2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBIs -- MLB.com's No. 4 overall prospect had two hits for the second straight game. In fact, he's recorded two hits in five of his last eight contests. Lewis, Minnesota's top-ranked farmhand, has raised his average 31 points since April 20 on the strength of seven multi-hit efforts. On Sunday, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 Draft singled in the third inning, then stroked a two-run double in the seventh. He also picked up his sixth stolen base, tying him for fourth in the Florida State League. Gameday box score

Braves LHP Kyle Muller, Double-A Mississippi: 7 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 4 K, 3 BB -- With each start, Muller's command gets better and better. In his longest start of the season, Atlanta's No. 13 prospect shut down Jacksonville for seven frames. The 2016 second-round pick scattered five hits and three walks but relied heavily on groundouts to emerge unscathed. Muller allowed just one extra-base hit, a leadoff double in the third by Marlins No. 24 prospect Bryson Brigman, while lowering his ERA to 2.77. Gameday box score

Tigers 2B Kody Clemens, Class A Advanced Lakeland: 4-for-5, 2 HR, 2 2B, 2 RBIs, 3 R -- The youngest son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens has scuffled at the plate in his first full season with the Flying Tigers, but a multi-homer day may have sparked a turnaround for the Tigers' No. 14 prospect. Selected in the third round of the 2018 Draft, Clemens brought a .193 average into Sunday's game against Bradenton but boosted it above the Mendoza line with his first four-hit game as a pro. The University of Texas product slugged two solo homers to go with two doubles for 12 total bases in Lakeland's win. Gameday box score

Phillies OF Adam Haseley, Double-A Reading: 4-for-4, 2B, RBI, 4 R, 1 BB -- Philadelphia's third-ranked prospect batted .188 in April but is off to a better start in May, thanks to a perfect day at the plate. Haseley reached safely in all five plate appearances while recording his third multi-hit effort in five games. The 2017 first-round pick out of the University of Virginia has boosted his slash line to .238/.347/.417 through 22 Eastern League games. Gameday box score

Marlins RHP Jordan Yamamoto, Double-A Jacksonville: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 6 K, 2 BB, 1 HBP -- Miami's No. 17 prospect posted his best start of the season and his second scoreless outing, silencing Mississippi for six innings. Yamamoto issued back-to-back walks in the first inning and gave up a single in the second before retiring 13 of the next 14 batters. The 22-year-old from Hawaii had given up four earned runs in each of his previous three starts but got his ERA back down to 4.06. Gameday box score

D-backs RHP Matt Tabor, Class A Kane County: 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 K -- The 20-year-old right-hander was lights-out in his season debut, punctuating it with six consecutive strikeouts. The run started with two outs in the second inning and continued into the fourth. The only hit Arizona's 13th-ranked prospect gave up was a leadoff single in the first to Lake County's Hosea Nelson, who was promptly caught trying to steal second. Tabor retired the final 11 batters he faced, throwing 35 of 45 pitches for strikes. Gameday box score

Pirates OF Lolo Sanchez, Class A Greensboro: 4-for-4, 2B, 3B, 2 R, 2 RBI -- Pittsburgh's No. 17 prospect finished a home run shy of the cycle in his third career four-hit game. He turned the trick twice in a two-week period in 2017 while playing in the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League. On Sunday, Sanchez singled in each of his first two at-bats, doubled in the fourth inning and tripled in the sixth. He was on deck when the final out was made in the home half of the eighth. A native of the Dominican Republic, he leads the South Atlantic League with five triples, ranks fourth with 34 hits, seventh with a .333 batting average and .969 OPS, eighth with a .569 slugging percentage and 10th with a .400 on-base percentage. Gameday box score

Athletics OF Lazaro Armenteros, Class A Advanced Stockton: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 3 RBIs - Oakland's fourth-ranked prospect ended a three-game hitless drought with his eighth multi-hit effort of the season. Armenteros hit a three-run homer, his California League-leading seventh of the season, in the first inning against Modesto and added a two-out single in the sixth. The 19-year-old outfielder leads the circuit with 23 runs scored, is tied for fourth with a .495 slugging percentage and sits sixth with an .878 OPS. Since April 27, he has multiple hits in four of nine games. Gameday box score

D-backs SS Jazz Chisholm, Double-A Jackson: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 R -- MLB.com's No. 57 overall prospect followed up Saturday's two-homer game with a solo shot, his fourth jack in three days. Arizona's top prospect leads the Southern League with nine taters and has raised his batting average 21 points by going 5-for-12 during the homer streak. Gameday box score

Giants LHP Conner Menez, Double-A Richmond: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 8 K -- The 2016 14th-round pick matched his longest outing of the season and struck out at least eight for the third time in six starts. It was the second time Menez has allowed just one hit, matching his April 6 outing in which he tossed five frames. On Sunday against Altoona, the left-hander retired the first 14 batters before Jerrick Suiter singled up the middle with two outs in the fifth. Among Eastern League pitchers, Menez is third with 39 strikeouts, fourth with a 0.89 WHIP and ninth with a 2.01 ERA. Gameday box score

Twins RHP Cole Sands, Class A Cedar Rapids: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 6 K -- A fifth-round pick in last year's Draft, the right-hander picked up his first Minor League win by hurling a career-high seven innings. It marked the third time in five starts that Sands has amassed at least six punchouts. Against Dayton, he threw 59 of 99 pitches for strikes. After reaching three-ball counts on each of the first three hitters, he had only two over the next five innings. The right-hander went to two full counts in the seventh but managed a strikeout and a flyout. He retired nine of the last 10 batters he faced, a stretch interrupted by a hit batter. Sands is tied for seventh in the Midwest League with a 1.73 ERA and ranks 12th with a 1.03 WHIP. Gameday box score