MiLB teams take Eclipse 2017 in perfect stride
Players, fans soak in historic event at ballparks across the country
By MiLB.com Staff | August 21, 2017 3:00 PM ET
From Salem-Keizer to Columbia, Minor League teams across the country helped give fans a front-row seat to Monday's much-anticipated total solar eclipse. Check out our rundown of the events:
Hot Rods players prepare to take the field before their 11:35 a.m. ET game against West Michigan. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)
Whitecaps players soak in the event in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)
Bowling Green fans enjoy the full experience. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)
The Columbia Fireflies hosted a 1:05 ET contest wearing their own eclipse uniforms. (Columbia Fireflies)
Video: Eclipse at the Columbia Fireflies game
MiLB.com's Ben Hill captures the event from Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, South Carolina.
Salem-Keizer's Michael Sexton and Rob Calabrese are ready for history prior to their game against the Hillsboro Hops at 9:35 ET. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)
Fans at Volcanoes Stadium soak in the eclipse with NASA-approved eye wear. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)
MiLB.com's Jared Ravich captures the eclipse in a 360-degree video from the field at Volcanoes Stadium. (Hint: Roll over and position video to the sky).
Video: Volcanoes, Hops experience eclipse
MiLB.com's Jared Ravich records the event from the players' perspective.
The Charleston RiverDogs hosted an eclipse-viewing party at 1 p.m. ET, prior to their 4:05 p.m. game against the Augusta GreenJackets. (Charleston RiverDogs)
Video: Eclipse time-lapse in Bowling Green
A time-lapse video of the eclipse during Monday's game in Bowling Green. (Dan Hasty/West Michigan Whitecaps)
Fans prepare prior to Wisconsin's 1:05 ET game against Quad Cities. (Wisconsin Timber Rattlers)
A moment of totality in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)
This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.View More