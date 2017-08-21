MiLB teams take Eclipse 2017 in perfect stride

From Salem-Keizer to Columbia, Minor League teams across the country helped give fans a front-row seat to Monday's much-anticipated total solar eclipse. Check out our rundown of the events:

Hot Rods players prepare to take the field before their 11:35 a.m. ET game against West Michigan. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Whitecaps players soak in the event in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

Bowling Green fans enjoy the full experience. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)

The Columbia Fireflies hosted a 1:05 ET contest wearing their own eclipse uniforms. (Columbia Fireflies)

Video: Eclipse at the Columbia Fireflies game

MiLB.com's Ben Hill captures the event from Spirit Communications Park in Columbia, South Carolina.

Salem-Keizer's Michael Sexton and Rob Calabrese are ready for history prior to their game against the Hillsboro Hops at 9:35 ET. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)

Fans at Volcanoes Stadium soak in the eclipse with NASA-approved eye wear. (Jared Ravich/MiLB.com)

Watch: Youtube Video

MiLB.com's Jared Ravich captures the eclipse in a 360-degree video from the field at Volcanoes Stadium. (Hint: Roll over and position video to the sky).

Video: Volcanoes, Hops experience eclipse

MiLB.com's Jared Ravich records the event from the players' perspective.

The Charleston RiverDogs hosted an eclipse-viewing party at 1 p.m. ET, prior to their 4:05 p.m. game against the Augusta GreenJackets. (Charleston RiverDogs)

Tweet from @ChasRiverDogs: #EclipseFever pic.twitter.com/sV5kM9weSz

Video: Eclipse time-lapse in Bowling Green

A time-lapse video of the eclipse during Monday's game in Bowling Green. (Dan Hasty/West Michigan Whitecaps)

Tweet from @memphisredbirds: What a memorable day!@sconews #Eclipse Day at @AutoZone_Park! pic.twitter.com/ptuh2sTdom

Tweet from @nashvillesounds: The Nashville Sounds are Team Eclipse. #TotalEclipseOfThePark pic.twitter.com/uPXHPsxe1L

Fans prepare prior to Wisconsin's 1:05 ET game against Quad Cities. (Wisconsin Timber Rattlers)

Tweet from @CMehring: The @TimberRattlers grounds crew going #solareclipse with the TR logo behind the plate today #TRatNation https://t.co/LtTtMWqkKG pic.twitter.com/wz3CvlDhmH

A moment of totality in Bowling Green, Kentucky. (Steve Roberts/Bowling Green Hot Rods)