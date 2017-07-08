Mississippi's Acuna continues stellar year

Acuna got back on track with his fourth four-hit game of the season, driving in three runs as the M-Braves snapped a nine-game losing streak with an 11-3 rout of the BayBears at Hank Aaron Stadium. He homered, added three singles and walked once.

"He had been impressive all series long, it just so happened he didn't get hard results," Cruz said. "He's hitting the ball just as hard as anybody in the game right now."

Ronald Acuna had just two hits in his last 11 at-bats heading into Friday, but Double-A Mississippi hitting coach Ivan Cruz knew Mobile's pitching staff could only hold the No. 7 Braves prospect down for so long.

"It just so happened today he found some holes where he hit where nobody was playing," Cruz said. "He knows that his objective is to hit the ball solid and whatever happens, happens. He's a focused kid and he's one of the best that I've seen at that early age."

Since his promotion to the Southern League on May 9, Acuna has delivered a .325/.374/.507 slash line with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 54 games. MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect, who will represent the Braves in Sunday's Futures Game, is hitting .393 with two long balls through seven July games. Solid numbers aside, Cruz loves that Acuna is developing into a complete hitter at 19 years old.

"He has an amazing amount of potential," the hitting coach said. "This is a true five-tool kid. Obviously, we know that there's not many of them. We know as an organization that we have a special player here. It just so happens that he's levelheaded and he wants to be here. ... Pretty soon we're going to be watching him at the Major League level."

Acuna walked in the first inning and lined out hard to right field in the third. According to Cruz, those two plate appearances showed what the Venezuela native is capable of doing.

"That means that he's not trying to do too much," Cruz said. "He's not going outside of his plan. The first at-bat he walked and then he lined out to right. ... That tells you that he's not trying to do too much. He's staying within himself."

After Connor Lien's two-run blast in the fourth, Acuna followed with an opposite-field two-run dinger to extend the Braves' lead to 6-3.

"The impressive things that I have seen -- and we have seen as an organization -- is his ability to hit strikes and not miss them," Cruz said. "He doesn't chase out of the zone like a lot of the kids his age. As a consequence of that, he's in a good hitter's count more often than not."

In the seventh, the 6-foot, 180-pound outfielder worked the count full and ripped a single to center. Acuna fell into another two-strike count in the eighth, but lined another base knock up the middle. No matter the situation, Acuna has shown the ability to stay composed at the dish.

"That tells you that he knows that he's going to be in two-strike counts," Cruz said. "As soon as he gets to a two-strike count, he adjusts to what the pitcher is trying to do. It's uncanny the way he's able to make adjustments at home plate. In-game adjustments, he's able to do those at such a very early age."

In the ninth, Acuna came through with a hard single that deflected off reliever Zach Houchins before landing near third base. Cruz believes it all comes back to Acuna's innate ability to recognize pitches.

"He goes from his stance to a hitting position in a very early and easy manner," he said. "There's nothing rushed with his approach."

While Acuna has shown there's little he can't do on the diamond, Cruz knows that the teen can still produce at a higher level -- especially on the basepaths -- before taking the next step.

"His actual games have been limited," Cruz said. "I think that the more he plays, the more aware he'll be on the bases, as far as getting times on the pitcher to home plate and start to recognize the catchers that throw well and getting better jumps. He's the type of kid that will catch up soon."

Hitting behind Acuna, Joey Meneses collected three hits and drove in two runs, while Dylan Moore, Jonathan Morales and Lien added two hits apiece for Mississippi.

Third-ranked Braves prospect Kolby Allard (5-6) allowed three unearned runs on six hits and a walk with six strikeouts over five innings.

"The rest of the lineup did a really good job today," Cruz said. "We needed it, we have been in a losing streak. Not even to blame it on bad baseball, just every club goes through bad times. We were able to not harp on it and go out today and have a good game. Not only Acuna, but I think all the guys played a part today. The pitching overcame some defensive mistakes and we won the ballgame."