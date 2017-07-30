Osprey clinch Pioneer League playoff berth

With an 11-7 win over Helena at Ogren Park Allegiance Field, coupled with Billings' loss to Great Falls, the Osprey clinched the Pioneer League first-half North Division title. Juan Araujo propelled Missoula with two homers and five RBIs, while Luis Lara and Eduardo Diaz also went deep.

Entering the final day of the first half, Rookie-level Missoula needed a win and some help to lock up a playoff berth. As Saturday night wore on, all the pieces fell into place.

After starting the season with a 5-8 record, the Osprey won 14 of their last 25 games to improve to 19-19.

"These kids have been resilient," manager Mike Benjamin said. "I think everybody knows we've been down early in a lot of these games. The offense just seems to be able to work some magic. We really didn't put any emphasis on anything. We didn't have any team meetings about anything like, 'Hey, we need to win these games.' We just basically let them go out there to do what they had to do. There were some updates during the game, but the bottom line was we didn't want to put any added pressure on them. Keep doing what you're doing is fine and, obviously, it worked out."

Benjamin was pleased to see Araujo come through with timely hits after he struggled for the better part of 38 games with a .226 average.

"It was good for him," the skipper said. "He's put in a lot of extra work, trying to work on his swing. We've been waiting for this day where everything would click. And obviously it was a great day for him today and, hopefully, he can take this and run with it the rest of the way."

Missoula has been sparked by an offense that's third in the circuit with a .294 average. D-backs No. 21 prospect Gabriel Maciel has led the way with a .366 mark that ranks fourth. Keshawn Lynch isn't far behind in the seventh spot at .355.

"[Maciel's] been really good," Benjamin said. "Moving him to the leadoff spot, he controls the zone and he's not afraid to take a walk. We were actually talking about that today that he's been our spark plug. I think once we made that change in the lineup, we just seem to have been taking off."

On the rubber, the team has a 6.12 ERA in the hitter-friendly league but has been bolstered by a strong bullpen. Carlos Bustamante has three saves and has yet to yield a run through his first 10 innings, while Cole Bartlett (1.23 ERA) and Abraham Almonte (1.64 ERA) have proven durable.

"Our bullpen has been really good for the most part," Benjamin said. "I've said our starters need to go a little deeper into the games to kind of give those guys a little lull. Some nights it's challenging to finish out the game. As of right now, it's trying to get our starters to get into at least the fifth inning."

With a playoff spot under their belt, Benjamin said he'd like to see his fielders make better and smarter choices behind the pitching staff; the Osprey have surrendered 46 unearned runs.

"We're pushing the defense," he said. "Defensively, we're not the best team, our offense has kind of overcome that deficit. We're going to keep pushing the defense. I think if our defense can improve, then obviously the wins and losses should get better. It's a daily grind making sure that these guys know that defense is important. They've been doing fairly well offensively, so we're just trying to find that balance."