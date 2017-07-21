Marauders' Keller dominates, exits early

Pittsburgh's No. 2 prospect yielded an unearned run on one hit and two walks over six innings and exited after taking a hard liner off his shin as Class A Advanced Bradenton topped Fort Myers, 4-1, at LECOM Park.

After a tough start his last time out, Mitch Keller got back on the right track with a stellar performance Thursday night. But then he took a liner off his shin.

Video: Bradenton's Keller gets through six innings Keller's outing was a turnaround from his last appearance Saturday, when he was tagged for a season-high seven runs over 3 1/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to Dunedin.

After coming out for the seventh frame against the Miracle, MLB.com's No. 38 overall prospect took a comebacker by leadoff hitter Brent Rooker off his leg. Keller (5-3) threw wide of first base and Rooker advanced to second on the miscue.

Gameday box score

Keller sports a 3.36 ERA, a 1.03 WHIP and 54 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings over 13 starts in the Florida State League.

MiLB include

The 2014 second-round pick started strong by fanning Sean Miller and Brandon Lopez in a 1-2-3 first inning. Fort Myers put some pressure on in the second when Rooker and Jaylin Davis drew consecutive two-out walks, but Keller got Brian Navarreto to ground out to second base to escape the jam.

After Keller retired seven of the next eight hitters, the Miracle broke through in the fifth. Navarreto reached second on a throwing error by third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes, Pittsburgh's No. 4 prospect, and then scored when 14th-ranked Stephen Alemais made an errant throw from short.

The 21-year-old hurler got out of the inning when Tanner Engish was caught trying to steal second and Sean Miller lined out to the mound.

Video: Keller takes line drive off shin

Keller worked around Lopez's leadoff single in the sixth. Following his exit, Daniel Zamora one hit and two walks over two innings, while Seth McGarry worked around two hits in the ninth for his 12th save of the year.

• Get tickets to a Marauders game »

Sixth-ranked Will Craig collected two hits and two RBIs while Alemais and Kevin Krause added two hits and an RBI apiece.